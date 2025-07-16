Sewing machine to Olympic dream: Kim Chae-yeon's mom behind figure skating style on the ice
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 13:34 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 13:58
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Each bead, each seam and every late-night whirr of her mother’s sewing machine travels with Kim Chae-yeon onto the ice. While most figure skaters dazzle in designer gowns worth thousands of dollars, the 18-year-old spins in costumes stitched by her mother at the kitchen table — a homespun secret behind her soaring scores.
With the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on the horizon, Korea’s Kim unveiled her new figure skating programs on Tuesday, hoping to leave a lasting impression on fans during this crucial Olympic season.
“Ever since I was moved by the film 'Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War' [2004], I’ve always wanted to skate to its soundtrack,” Kim said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at the Taereung International Skating Rink in Nowon District, northern Seoul, before heading abroad for training.
“Because it’s a work that deals with our nation’s history, I put extra care into it, hoping it would resonate deeply with audiences during the Olympic season,” she added.
Kim selected French artist Santa’s “Qui a le droit” (2022) for her short program and an arrangement of music from "Taegukgi," a film about the Korean War (1950-53), for her free skating segment.
Kim is currently training in Canada and plans to compete at a local competition on Aug. 8. As always, she’ll be wearing a costume made by her mother, Lee Jung-a, 54, who is crafting another simple, monochrome design — her daughter’s favorite style.
Lee, who studied fashion design, is well-known in the skating community for personally making Kim’s competition outfits. Last season, Kim, wearing one of her mother’s handmade costumes, set back-to-back personal bests and won titles at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, and at the Four Continents Championships in Seoul.
“Figure skating costumes usually cost around 1.5 million won [$1,081] to 2 million won, and up to 5 to 10 million won if designed by a famous designer overseas,” Lee said. “Since the costume needs to fit the music, renting isn’t an option. So from 2017, I started buying fabric at Dongdaemun [market] and making them myself. It takes about two weeks, and without labor costs, it’s less than 300,000 won.”
Lee recalled some growing pains. “Once, I glued on the beads, but [Chae-yeon’s] skin turned red.”
Last season, because Kim's height is relatively short at 153 centimeters (5 feet), Lee extended the fabric over the skates like tall boots to make her legs look longer. The International Skating Union even nominated Kim’s outfit for a best costume award, noting that it was designed by her mother.
“At night, I can always hear my mom’s sewing machine going,” Kim said. “When I wear one of her outfits, it feels like she’s right there with me on the ice.”
Kim spent her childhood running through the mountains and streams of Mount Ungil in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, catching frogs and building the strength that now serves her on the ice. She started skating relatively late, at age 11, and nearly quit several times because of the cost. Each time, landing a new jump or earning the Korean flag on her chest kept her going.
She rarely falls and executes her elements cleanly, earning her the nickname “Queen of Clean.” She also studies videos of 2022 Beijing Olympic men’s gold medalist Nathan Chen.
Kim gets occasional guidance from Korea’s figure skating icon Kim Yuna, 34, who stops by the rink to offer advice.
“[Kim Yuna] helped me refine my choreography and expressions, so now I can capture emotions better,” the younger Kim said. “Her advice to 'not worry about other skaters or mistakes, and just focus on what I have to do,' helped me trust myself. I want to follow in her footsteps.”
At this year’s World Championships in March, Lee Hae-in, 20, finished ninth and Kim 10th, securing two Olympic berths for Korea in the women’s singles event. The national trials will be held at the end of the year.
Looking ahead, Kim hopes to return to Italy, where she won silver at the 2022 Junior Grand Prix, wearing another “mom-made” costume.
“If I get back on the podium in Italy, wearing one of my mom's outfits like I did before, I think I might tear up,” she said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)