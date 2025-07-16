 Severe storms in New York City area kill two in New Jersey floods
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 09:02
A bolt of lightning strikes the spire of One World Trade Center in the Manhattan Skyline during an evening thunderstorm in New York City on July 14. [UPI/YONHAP]

Two people were killed in New Jersey during flash flooding as severe storms lashed the New York City area on Monday night into Tuesday, submerging cars and flooding subway stations.
 
The intense rainfall caused widespread travel disruption across the region's airports, highways and railways.
 

Related Article

 
More than 5 centimeters (2 inches) of rain were recorded in a single hour in Manhattan's Central Park, the second most for a 60-minute period in history, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
 
Videos showed flooding in several subway stations on Monday evening, including a geyser of water spewing into a station on Manhattan's West Side.
 
Officials said the subway system was simply overwhelmed by the amount of rainfall in such a short amount of time. The antiquated sewer system can handle around 4 centimeters of rainfall per hour, Rohit Aggarwala, the city's environmental protection commissioner, told reporters on Tuesday, compared with a rate of more than 4 inches an hour at the storm's peak.
 
"I probably don't recall seeing that level of rain before," Adams said.
 
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and said two people died in Plainfield when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.
 
The victims were found in a submerged car, Murphy told reporters.
 
Video captured by an eyewitness at 23rd Street and 28th Street on the No. 1 train line shows rain water rushing into a subway car. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Murphy said that some places got 15 centimeters of rain in less than 2.5 hours and that it appeared some locations experienced flooding for the first time. The governor blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.
 
"That's the new reality," he said.
 
In Westchester County, north of the city, authorities conducted multiple water rescues as cars were submerged and highways shut down due to flooding. In nearby Rockland County, the suburb of Nanuet recorded more than 13 centimeters of rain, according to the National Weather Service. 

Reuters
tags new york heavy rain

