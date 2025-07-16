 Trump announces 19 percent tariff on Indonesian goods as new trade agreement is finalized
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump announces 19 percent tariff on Indonesian goods as new trade agreement is finalized

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:58
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States struck a new trade agreement with Indonesia, imposing a 19 percent tariff on the Southeast Asian country's goods, while also signaling plans to unveil tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors by the end of the month.
 
The deal with Indonesia makes it the third country to reach a new trade agreement with the United States under the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff push, following Britain and Vietnam.
 

Related Article

 
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he "spoke to their really great president," Prabowo Subianto, and secured “access into Indonesia.”
 
“They are going to pay 19 percent and we are going to pay nothing,” he said. "I think it’s a good deal for both parties."
 
Trump noted that Indonesia is a strong producer of copper but emphasized that the United States will have access to all sectors while paying no tariffs.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I finalized an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto."
 
"Indonesia will pay the United States a 19 percent Tariff on all Goods they export to us, while U.S. Exports to Indonesia are to be Tariff and Non Tariff Barrier FREE," he continued.
 
Trump highlighted the economic opportunities the deal creates, saying that U.S. farmers, ranchers and fishermen will gain, “for the first time, [ …] Complete and Total Access to the Indonesian Market of over 280 million people."
 
Indonesia has promised to purchase $15 billion worth of U.S. energy products, $4.5 billion in U.S. agricultural goods and 50 Boeing jets under the deal, according to Trump. 
 
“Thank you to the People of Indonesia for your friendship and commitment to balancing our Trade Deficit,” he said.
 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump to Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 7. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump to Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 7. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Earlier this month, on July 7, Trump sent a letter indicating that a 32 percent tariff on Indonesian goods would take effect on Aug. 1, matching the level first announced on April 2 when the administration unveiled country-by-country reciprocal tariff rates. 
 
Following negotiations between the two governments and direct talks between the presidents, the tariff seems to have been reduced by 13 percentage points to 19 percent.
 
Trump also suggested more trade agreements could soon follow. 
 
"We have a couple of those deals that are going to be announced," Trump said outside the Oval Office, adding that discussions with India are proceeding “along that same line,” which he said would grant the United States access to that market as well.
 
As for the broader impact of his tariff policy, Trump stated in March, "The biggest win is not the tariffs. That's a big win. It's a lot of money. But the biggest win is they move into our country and produce jobs."
 
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon his arrrival from Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on July 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon his arrrival from Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on July 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Later on Tuesday, on his way back to the White House from an AI and energy investment event in Pittsburgh, Trump told reporters he may announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals by the end of the month.
 
"We are going to start off with a low tariff and give pharmaceutical companies a year or so to build [in the United States], and then we're going to make it a very high tariff," he said. He indicated that computer chips would be subject to a similar approach.
 
Trump had already foreshadowed these measures during a Cabinet meeting on July 8, saying tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and other major sectors were under consideration. Specifically on pharmaceuticals, he suggested that after allowing foreign companies about a year to establish U.S. manufacturing, "they're gonna be tariffed [ …] at a very high rate, like 200 percent."
 
The Trump administration is reviewing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and chips under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which permits the president to take actions such as imposing tariffs if imports are deemed a threat to national security.
 
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on July 8 that the national security investigation into these products would be completed by the end of this month. That has fueled expectations that new tariff plans on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors could be unveiled in the coming weeks.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
tags donald trump tariff trade indonesia pharmaceuticals chips semiconductors

More in World

Britain lifts ban on Pakistani airlines after five years

Chinese court sentences a Japanese man to more than 3 years in prison on espionage charges

Trump announces 19 percent tariff on Indonesian goods as new trade agreement is finalized

Korean tourist found dead under Japanese waterfall

Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean

Related Stories

U.S. to complete probes into chip, pharmaceutical imports at month's end amid tariff threats

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

Trump sets 19% tariff on Indonesian goods in latest deal, EU readies retaliation

Trump says 10 to 12 countries will get letters on tariff rate on Friday

Trump says tariffs on semiconductors will start 'very soon'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)