Trump announces 19 percent tariff on Indonesian goods as new trade agreement is finalized
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:58
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States struck a new trade agreement with Indonesia, imposing a 19 percent tariff on the Southeast Asian country's goods, while also signaling plans to unveil tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors by the end of the month.
The deal with Indonesia makes it the third country to reach a new trade agreement with the United States under the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff push, following Britain and Vietnam.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he "spoke to their really great president," Prabowo Subianto, and secured “access into Indonesia.”
“They are going to pay 19 percent and we are going to pay nothing,” he said. "I think it’s a good deal for both parties."
Trump noted that Indonesia is a strong producer of copper but emphasized that the United States will have access to all sectors while paying no tariffs.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I finalized an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto."
"Indonesia will pay the United States a 19 percent Tariff on all Goods they export to us, while U.S. Exports to Indonesia are to be Tariff and Non Tariff Barrier FREE," he continued.
Trump highlighted the economic opportunities the deal creates, saying that U.S. farmers, ranchers and fishermen will gain, “for the first time, [ …] Complete and Total Access to the Indonesian Market of over 280 million people."
Indonesia has promised to purchase $15 billion worth of U.S. energy products, $4.5 billion in U.S. agricultural goods and 50 Boeing jets under the deal, according to Trump.
“Thank you to the People of Indonesia for your friendship and commitment to balancing our Trade Deficit,” he said.
Earlier this month, on July 7, Trump sent a letter indicating that a 32 percent tariff on Indonesian goods would take effect on Aug. 1, matching the level first announced on April 2 when the administration unveiled country-by-country reciprocal tariff rates.
Following negotiations between the two governments and direct talks between the presidents, the tariff seems to have been reduced by 13 percentage points to 19 percent.
Trump also suggested more trade agreements could soon follow.
"We have a couple of those deals that are going to be announced," Trump said outside the Oval Office, adding that discussions with India are proceeding “along that same line,” which he said would grant the United States access to that market as well.
As for the broader impact of his tariff policy, Trump stated in March, "The biggest win is not the tariffs. That's a big win. It's a lot of money. But the biggest win is they move into our country and produce jobs."
Later on Tuesday, on his way back to the White House from an AI and energy investment event in Pittsburgh, Trump told reporters he may announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals by the end of the month.
"We are going to start off with a low tariff and give pharmaceutical companies a year or so to build [in the United States], and then we're going to make it a very high tariff," he said. He indicated that computer chips would be subject to a similar approach.
Trump had already foreshadowed these measures during a Cabinet meeting on July 8, saying tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and other major sectors were under consideration. Specifically on pharmaceuticals, he suggested that after allowing foreign companies about a year to establish U.S. manufacturing, "they're gonna be tariffed [ …] at a very high rate, like 200 percent."
The Trump administration is reviewing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and chips under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which permits the president to take actions such as imposing tariffs if imports are deemed a threat to national security.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on July 8 that the national security investigation into these products would be completed by the end of this month. That has fueled expectations that new tariff plans on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors could be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
