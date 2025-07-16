Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not target Moscow and that Russian President Vladimir Putin should agree to a cease-fire deal by a 50-day deadline or sanctions will kick in.His comments came after The Financial Times, citing people briefed on discussions, reported on Tuesday that Trump had privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russia.The newspaper added that Trump asked Zelensky whether he could strike Moscow if the U.S. provided long-range weapons."No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked if Zelensky should attack the Russian capital.Trump on Monday announced a toughened stance against Russia for its three-year-old war in Ukraine, promising a fresh wave of missiles and other weaponry for Ukraine. He gave Moscow 50 days to reach a cease-fire or face sanctions.Asked if he was now on the side of Ukraine, Trump said, "I am on nobody's side," and then declared he was on "humanity's side" because "I want to stop the killing."Trump defended the deadline he set for Russia to agree to a deal and head off tariffs and sanctions on countries that buy oil from Russia."I don't think 50 days is very long and it could be sooner than that," he said.He did not say whether any talks were planned to try to work out a deal with Russia."At the end of the 50 days if we don't have a deal, it's going to be too bad," he said.Reuters