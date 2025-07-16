 Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:16
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Faith Office Luncheon in the State Dining Room in Washington on July 14. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Faith Office Luncheon in the State Dining Room in Washington on July 14. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he plans to place tariffs of over 10 percent on smaller countries, including nations in Africa and the Caribbean.
 
“We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them,” Trump said, adding that it could be “a little over 10 percent tariff” on goods from at least 100 nations.
 

Related Article

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick interjected that the nations with goods being taxed at these rates would be in Africa and the Caribbean, places that generally do relatively modest levels of trade with the United States and would be relatively insignificant in addressing Trump's goals of reducing trade imbalances with the rest of the world.
 
The president has been posting letters to roughly two dozen countries and the European Union this month that simply levied a tariff rate to be charged starting Aug. 1.
 
Those countries generally faced tax rates on the goods close to the April 2 rates announced by the U.S. president, whose rollout of historically high import taxes for the United States caused financial markets to panic and led to Trump setting a 90-day negotiating period that expired July 9.
 
Trump also said he would “probably” announce tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs at the “end of the month.”
 
The president said he would start out at a lower tariff rate and give companies a year to build domestic factories before they faced higher import tax rates. Trump said computer chips would face a similar style of tariffs.

AP
tags Africa Caribbean The United States Tariff Donald Trump

More in World

Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean

World's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, dies at 114 after being hit by a car

Pentagon ends deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles

'American Idol' music supervisor and husband both found dead at LA home

Thai police arrest woman who allegedly seduced and blackmailed Buddhist monks

Related Stories

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

Seoul prepares calm response after U.S. court blocks Trump's reciprocal tariffs

EU trade ministers plan countermeasures to Trump's 'unacceptable' 30 percent tariffs

Trump says he's not planning to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

Scientists have lost their jobs or grants in U.S. cuts. Foreign universities want to hire them.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)