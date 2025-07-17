Korea to showcase economic might at APEC CEO Summit, says SK Group chief
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 14:11 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:04
Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and of SK Group, declared Wednesday that Korea will use the upcoming APEC CEO Summit to spotlight the strength of its economy.
“The APEC CEO Summit will be a platform to showcase Korea’s economic potential,” Chey said at the KCCI Summer Forum. “We will use this event to demonstrate Korea’s capacity for innovation and sustainable growth.”
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok backed the ambition, promising to make the event resonate far beyond the summit halls. “We will prepare a K-APEC that the entire nation can be part of,” Kim said in his keynote, adding, “I hope we can build an APEC that combines science and democracy and leaves a lasting impression on the world.”
The four-day KCCI Summer Forum, often called Korea’s “Sun Valley Conference,” is the country’s largest annual business gathering. Now in its 48th year, the forum relocated from its usual Jeju Island setting to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in a symbolic move ahead of October’s APEC summit.
This year, the KCCI will serve as Korea’s private-sector representative at APEC, organizing the APEC CEO Summit, which draws leaders from 21 economies representing 60 percent of global GDP and over 1,700 top executives.
“If the APEC Leaders’ Meeting signals Korea’s democratic recovery, the CEO Summit will serve as a grand showcase of Korea’s economic prowess,” Chey said, hinting at an agenda packed with future technology forums and a K-Tech showcase.
Delivering the forum’s keynote address, Prime Minister Kim outlined the new administration’s national agenda and vision.
“A truly advanced country is one where the government and businesses are not entangled in corrupt dealings but move forward confidently through win-win solutions,” Kim said. He emphasized that the government is ready to handle “accommodation, transport, security, culture” — but wants businesses to act as partners.
Around 500 participants attended the forum, including the heads of regional chambers and corporate figures such as Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee, SK communications chair Lee Hyung-hee, LG President Ha Beom-jong, Hanwha President Lee Tae-gil and Hoban Group Chairman Kim Sun-kyu.
The forum also hosts meetings with lawmakers from the National Assembly’s special APEC committee, including Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon, Democratic Party floor leader Chung Il-young and People Power Party floor leader Lee Man-hee.
Beyond policy and speeches, the event also features APEC promotional booths, site visits, and lectures on cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, people-centered management and decelerated aging.
