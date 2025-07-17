 Trump says U.S. might adhere to 25% 'reciprocal' tariffs on Japan
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 12:53
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen leaving after signing the ″Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act,″ during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 16 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration might "live by the letter" on the proposed 25 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on Japan, hinting at difficulties in reaching a trade deal with the Asian country.
 
Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House, noting that the United States is "very close" to reaching a trade deal with India.
 
"I think probably, we'll live by the letter with Japan," he told reporters.
 
On July 7, Trump unveiled letters to Japan, Korea and other countries, to notify them of the rates of reciprocal tariffs, which he said would go into effect on Aug. 1.
  
Observers have anticipated tough trade negotiations between the U.S. and Japan amid speculation that Tokyo might find it difficult to show flexibility on the United States' call for greater access to Japan's agricultural market ahead of upper-house elections slated for Sunday.
 
Korea has also been engaged in trade talks with the Trump administration, hoping to avoid the impact of the proposed 25 percent reciprocal tariffs as well as sector-specific duties on steel, aluminum and automobiles.
 

Yonhap
