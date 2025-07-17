 Kospi opens lower amid U.S. tariff concerns
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:22
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul on July 17. [AP/YONHAP]

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul on July 17. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened lower Thursday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors remain concerned over U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 12.73 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,173.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53 percent to 44,254.78 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.25 percent to 20,730.49.
 
Trump recently notified key U.S. trading partners of new tariff rates set to take effect Aug. 1 unless they offer improved terms in ongoing negotiations.
 
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.24 percent, and chip giant SK hynix plunged 6.08 percent.
 
Leading steelmaker Posco Holdings dropped 0.16 percent, and leading shipping firm HMM shed 0.6 percent.
 
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.93 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.64 percent.
 
National flag carrier Korean Air rose 0.19 percent, and defense firm Hanwha Aerospace gained 1.64 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,389.10 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.25 percent from the previous session’s 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,385.70 won.

