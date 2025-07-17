Seoul shares end higher on auto, shipbuilding gains

Shares closed higher Thursday, supported by advances in auto and shipbuilding stocks, despite lingering investor concerns over U.S. tariff policies. The won fell against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi rose 5.91 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 3,192.29.Trade volume was moderate at 416.29 million shares worth 14.95 trillion won ($10.7 billion). Decliners outnumbered gainers 470 to 390.Institutions and foreigners bought a net 159.84 billion won and 50.13 billion won worth of stocks, respectively, while individuals sold a net 335.64 billion won."Lingering concerns over [U.S. President Donald] Trump's tariffs weighed on sentiment, and profit-taking in SK hynix limited gains in the main index," Lee Jae-won, an analyst at Shinhan Securities, said.Trump recently notified key U.S. trading partners, including Korea, of new reciprocal tariffs set to take effect Aug. 1 unless they negotiate better trade terms with Washington.In Seoul, large-cap stocks closed mixed.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.09 percent to 66,700 won, while chip giant SK hynix plunged 8.95 percent to 269,500 won.On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, affirming lower court rulings that cleared him of financial crimes related to a 2015 merger between Samsung affiliates that consolidated his control over the conglomerate.Meanwhile, SK hynix tumbled after Goldman Sachs downgraded the chipmaker to neutral from buy, citing a possible decline in high bandwidth memory (HBM) prices next year amid intensifying competition.Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.2 percent to 210,000 won, while major shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean climbed 3.46 percent to 80,700 won.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.93 percent to 317,000 won, and cosmetics giant Amorepacific added 2 percent to 137,700 won.Among decliners, leading refiner SK Innovation fell 0.45 percent to 111,600 won, and Lotte Shopping slipped 0.26 percent to 75,900 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,392.60 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.5 percent from the previous session's 1,385.70.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed down. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 2 basis points to 2.479 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds climbed 2.1 basis points to 2.663 percent.Yonhap