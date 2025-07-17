Visitors try a marine expedition vessel at a preview event for “Sea at Night,” a new themed zone unveiled at COEX Aquarium in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 17. The aquarium, a long-standing landmark of the city, is reopening under the new name SEA LIFE COEX Aquarium. Full details of the revamped attraction will be released gradually via its official website and Instagram later this month. [NEWS1]