 Float on
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Float on

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 18:57
Visitors try a marine expedition vessel at a preview event for “Sea at Night,” a new themed zone unveiled at COEX Aquarium in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 17. [NEWS1]

Visitors try a marine expedition vessel at a preview event for “Sea at Night,” a new themed zone unveiled at COEX Aquarium in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 17. [NEWS1]

Visitors try a marine expedition vessel at a preview event for “Sea at Night,” a new themed zone unveiled at COEX Aquarium in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 17. The aquarium, a long-standing landmark of the city, is reopening under the new name SEA LIFE COEX Aquarium. Full details of the revamped attraction will be released gradually via its official website and Instagram later this month. [NEWS1]
tags aquarium

More in Industry

Float on

'Not even trying is the same as failing': Lotte chief tells his C-suite to step it up

Korea's imported car registrations jump 38-fold in 30 years

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era

K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half

Related Stories

Merlin Entertainments buys Coex Aquarium

Zoos take their wildlife from cages to online

Trash-free water

Aquarium in Vietnam

Korea's raccoon cafes to soon be a thing of the past as gov't cranks up regulations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)