New Via Shinsegae travel packages promise 'start-to-finish luxury'
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:51
Shinsegae, best known for its upscale department stores, is taking its eye for luxury beyond the sales floor — into the world of high-end travel.
The retailer announced Thursday it will launch Via Shinsegae on August 5, a new travel platform offering premium packages that promise more than sightseeing, combining global destinations with curated adventures, as well as cultural and wellness experiences.
Via Shinsegae will debut with two product tiers under four themes.
The masterpiece tier promises rare, bucket list experiences — think a motorsport event in Abu Dhabi or an Arctic expedition aboard an icebreaker led by explorer James Hooper. Meanwhile, the origin tier will focus on deep cultural immersion, offering trips like wellness programs in New Zealand and Greece designed with popular medical doctor Jung Hee-won, who is currently spreading the slow-aging boom in Korea.
Shinsegae aims to deliver a seamless start-to-finish luxury experience.
Travelers will receive pretrip lectures, customized amenities and private sedan transfers to and from the airport. Post-trip, they’ll be treated to fine dining and an exhibition visit, turning the journey into an all-encompassing lifestyle experience. Notably, travel purchases will count toward Shinsegae’s VIP spending, further tying the platform into the retailer’s premium ecosystem.
Shinsegae’s entry into travel builds on its 2023 “Local is Shinsegae” campaign, which spotlighted regional destinations like Gwangju, South Chungcheong's Taean County and Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, through food and cultural tours. That domestic effort evolved into formal packages earlier this year, including a standout March trip to the Tongyeong International Music Festival, where guests attended a performance by pianist Yunchan Lim with the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra.
“We plan to bring Shinsegae’s curatorial strengths into the travel space through Via Shinsegae,” said Lee Sung-hwan, executive vice president of sales strategy at Shinsegae Department Store. “We’ll continue to offer customers refined experiences and premium service.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
