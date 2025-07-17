 New Via Shinsegae travel packages promise 'start-to-finish luxury'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

New Via Shinsegae travel packages promise 'start-to-finish luxury'

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:51
Travel platform Via Shinsegae [SHINSEGAE]

Travel platform Via Shinsegae [SHINSEGAE]

 
Shinsegae, best known for its upscale department stores, is taking its eye for luxury beyond the sales floor — into the world of high-end travel. 
 
The retailer announced Thursday it will launch Via Shinsegae on August 5, a new travel platform offering premium packages that promise more than sightseeing, combining global destinations with curated adventures, as well as cultural and wellness experiences. 
 

Related Article

 
Via Shinsegae will debut with two product tiers under four themes. 
 
The masterpiece tier promises rare, bucket list experiences — think a motorsport event in Abu Dhabi or an Arctic expedition aboard an icebreaker led by explorer James Hooper. Meanwhile, the origin tier will focus on deep cultural immersion, offering trips like wellness programs in New Zealand and Greece designed with popular medical doctor Jung Hee-won, who is currently spreading the slow-aging boom in Korea. 
  
Shinsegae aims to deliver a seamless start-to-finish luxury experience. 
 
Travelers will receive pretrip lectures, customized amenities and private sedan transfers to and from the airport. Post-trip, they’ll be treated to fine dining and an exhibition visit, turning the journey into an all-encompassing lifestyle experience. Notably, travel purchases will count toward Shinsegae’s VIP spending, further tying the platform into the retailer’s premium ecosystem. 
 
Shinsegae’s entry into travel builds on its 2023 “Local is Shinsegae” campaign, which spotlighted regional destinations like Gwangju, South Chungcheong's Taean County and Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, through food and cultural tours. That domestic effort evolved into formal packages earlier this year, including a standout March trip to the Tongyeong International Music Festival, where guests attended a performance by pianist Yunchan Lim with the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra.
 
“We plan to bring Shinsegae’s curatorial strengths into the travel space through Via Shinsegae,” said Lee Sung-hwan, executive vice president of sales strategy at Shinsegae Department Store. “We’ll continue to offer customers refined experiences and premium service.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
tags Shinsegae travel platform high-end package

More in Industry

Float on

'Not even trying is the same as failing': Lotte chief tells his C-suite to step it up

Korea's imported car registrations jump 38-fold in 30 years

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era

K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half

Related Stories

Package tour sales surge as Koreans travel overseas

Bugil's back

Big Tech, local giants brace for Korea's major antitrust clampdown

Samsung Electro-Mechanics to supply AMD with packaging substrate

Booking app Yeogi Eottae opens international travel service

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)