 GS chairman says anyone who won't embrace AI is 'unfit to be an executive'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

GS chairman says anyone who won't embrace AI is 'unfit to be an executive'

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:25
GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo convenes executives from major affiliates on July 16 to review the group's future business strategy and key execution tasks. [GS]

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo convenes executives from major affiliates on July 16 to review the group's future business strategy and key execution tasks. [GS]

 
GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo didn’t mince words Thursday as he addressed roughly 150 top leaders at the conglomerate’s semiannual executive meeting, issuing a blunt warning: Adapt to the age of AI, or step aside.
 
“Anyone indifferent to technological change is unfit to be an executive,” he said at the group’s semiannual executive meeting on Wednesday. “With sweeping transformations underway, technology must be placed at the center of strategy — not just used as a tool — and we must rigorously explore concrete paths to business transformation.”
 

Related Article

 
With GS’s core businesses under pressure — spanning oil refining, chemicals, energy, retail, and construction — Huh called on executives to place technology at the heart of strategy rather than treating it as an accessory. He urged leaders to rigorously pursue concrete paths to business transformation, leveraging the knowledge and data amassed across GS affiliates and combining it with AI to create new business opportunities. 
 
The meeting covered sweeping shifts reshaping the global landscape: the rapid rise of Chinese competitors, the energy sector’s transformation, demographic and social change and, above all, a paradigm shift in technology.
 
Huh spotlighted “physical AI” — the application of generative AI beyond data analysis, extending into process optimization and robotics — as a potential game changer for GS’s industries. He also pointed to quantum computing as a near-future force capable of redrawing industrial boundaries.
 
On mergers, acquisitions and venture investment, Huh urged sharper focus. 
 
“While we have been reviewing various merger and acquisition opportunities at the group level, it is now time for more strategic and executable approaches,” he said. The priority, he stressed, must be on deals that propel GS’s long-term growth and deepen ties with the venture ecosystem. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
tags GS Huh Tae-soo AI

More in Tech

GS chairman says anyone who won't embrace AI is 'unfit to be an executive'

AI chatbot Lee Luda popular for sounding natural, until users realized it used data from private chats

Amcham hosts first cybersecurity seminar focusing on national security and global industry trends

U.S. says BOE stole Samsung's trade secrets, putting Apple ties in jeopardy

Drone zone

Related Stories

GS Group to train AI on Notion data

FKI head congratulates Biden, calls for 'restoration of open trade'

Veterans' show

Big business asks government to go easy on companies

GS Holdings beats expectations with a strong second quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)