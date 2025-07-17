 Naver unveils generative AI tools to innovate content creation, consumption for global creators
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Naver unveils generative AI tools to innovate content creation, consumption for global creators

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 18:16 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:21
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A Naver employee’s movements are captured in real time on the Motion Stage inside Naver 1784, the headquarters for the Korean internet portal giant in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [NAVER]

A Naver employee’s movements are captured in real time on the Motion Stage inside Naver 1784, the headquarters for the Korean internet portal giant in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [NAVER]

 
On Wednesday, a virtual astronaut beamed onto the screen at Naver’s Vision Stage, the centerpiece of the tech giant’s cutting-edge content production studio inside its Seongnam headquarters, Naver 1784, in Gyeonggi.  
 
“Please say hello to everyone here,” prompted Oh Han-gi, head of Naver’s Realtime Engine Studio team, from the stage — then added with a grin, “Give them a finger heart, too.” The astronaut, controlled in real-time by a Naver employee wearing motion-capture sensors next door in the Motion Stage, waved and formed the tiny heart gesture that has become a K-pop signature.  
 

Related Article

 
This small moment — part theater, part tech demo — marked a bigger ambition. As the company revealed at its Immersive Media Platform Tech Forum the same day, Naver is racing to transform how content is created, shared and consumed, and to arm its massive creator base with generative AI tools to match.
 
“We accept applications by session for [Naver’s streaming platform] Chzzk streamers to use the studio, and the number of applicants for the second session was 10 times that of the first,” Oh said.
 
Kim Sung-ho, head of Naver’s Immersive Media Platform team, speaks during a forum on July 16. [NAVER]

Kim Sung-ho, head of Naver’s Immersive Media Platform team, speaks during a forum on July 16. [NAVER]

 
In the latter half of 2025, Naver plans to roll out MUAi, a platform that understands video context to generate detailed timelines and personalized recommendations, and AutoClipAi, which converts text-based content such as blogs and shopping reviews into videos. The goal is to make video creation and management more accessible for content creators.
 
“Based on our strength in text-centric user-generated content, we will expand into a richer video content ecosystem,” said Kim Sung-ho, head of Naver’s Immersive Media Platform team.
 
Naver also highlighted the technologies behind its livestreaming app, Prism Live Studio, launched in 2019. The app enables stable 3-D avatar-based livestreaming on mobile devices and includes an AI script feature that converts live speech into text. The platform sees an average of 130,000 livestreams created daily.
 
Global tech giants, including Google, Meta and Apple, are increasingly focusing on extended reality (XR) devices — such as smart glasses and headsets — as the next post-smartphone platforms. At its I/O developer conference in May, Google unveiled prototypes of XR headsets and smart glasses under development in collaboration with Samsung Electronics and Gentle Monster.
 
Oh Han-gi, who leads Naver’s Realtime Engine Studio team, speaks at Vision Stage, Naver’s studio specializing in virtual content production located inside Naver 1784, the headquarters for the Korean internet portal giant in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [NAVER]

Oh Han-gi, who leads Naver’s Realtime Engine Studio team, speaks at Vision Stage, Naver’s studio specializing in virtual content production located inside Naver 1784, the headquarters for the Korean internet portal giant in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [NAVER]

 
Naver’s efforts to enhance its media AI capabilities and strengthen its content creator ecosystem align with this broader trend. The company announced plans to launch an Android XR-based content platform in the second half of this year and confirmed its participation in Project Moohan, an XR device initiative spearheaded by Samsung and Google.
 
While Big Tech focuses on hardware development, Naver is investing in content production for these new platforms. By introducing AI tools that simplify content creation and management, the company aims to lower entry barriers for creators.
 
“If we continue building on our media AI technologies and the user experiences that support them, we’ll be able to transfer that experience seamlessly when XR reaches the mainstream,” Oh said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG SANG-JI [[email protected]]
tags naver xr virtual content

More in Tech

Naver unveils generative AI tools to innovate content creation, consumption for global creators

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era

Korea aims to establish lunar base by 2045 under new space exploration road map

GS chairman says anyone who won't embrace AI is 'unfit to be an executive'

AI chatbot Lee Luda popular for sounding natural, until users realized it used data from private chats

Related Stories

Seoul to bolster creative sector with new facilities and programs

Korean internet giants stick to what they know amid falls in net profit

Naver, Wattpad, University of Toronto work on AI tech

[VIDEO] Meet Korea's virtual influencers

Korean gov't to create 1 trillion won fund for local media
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)