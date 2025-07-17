The Giant Without a Name (KOR)

The American mathematician Paul Halmos (1916–2006) once worked on a mathematical problem with a friend. The friend had only offered a few casual remarks, and Halmos eventually solved the problem himself. He believed the friend’s input was too minimal to warrant coauthorship and published the paper under his own name.Years later, Halmos came to regret that decision. He realized that a flash of insight could originate from a single word or thought shared in passing. He later called the exclusion of his friend the greatest mistake of his life. Today, many mathematics journals list co-authors alphabetically, a custom born of similar reflections.Scientific achievement is rarely solitary. There is almost always an unnamed companion walking alongside the discoverer. As Halmos came to understand, it is easy to overlook those quiet contributions. A look back at the history of heliocentrism reveals how progress doesn't occur in isolation.One of the greatest obstacles to the heliocentric theory was the question of how a heavy Earth could move on its own. For centuries, people believed the heavens consisted of nested “celestial spheres” — transparent, solid shells that carried the planets across the sky.That belief began to shift with an experiment in 1600 by English physicist William Gilbert (1544–1603). He observed that a spherical magnet placed in a magnetic field would rotate on its own. From this, he proposed that Earth itself was a giant magnet. He argued that such a mechanism eliminated the need for celestial spheres.Though largely forgotten today, Gilbert’s ideas deeply influenced Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler. He was a crucial guide in the birth of heliocentrism — an unnamed giant on whose shoulders others stood.Isaac Newton famously said, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” What often goes unacknowledged is that some of those giants remain nameless. Their contributions are overlooked until it is too late. This is why humility is essential in science.In truth, the lesson extends beyond science. Every achievement in life — no matter how personal it may seem — is built upon the efforts of others. When applause comes, we should not lift our chins proudly but bow our heads in humility.미국 수학자 폴 할모스(1916~2006)는 친구와 함께 한 문제를 풀고 있었다. 그런데 친구는 몇 번 간단한 의견만 주었다. 얼마 후 할모스는 문제를 푸는 데 성공한다. 이때 그는 생각했다. 친구는 별로 한 게 없으니, 논문은 내 이름만으로 발표해야지. 결국 그는 단독으로 논문을 발표했다. 그런데 세월이 꽤 흘러 깨달았다. 발견의 착상이 한마디 말에서 불현듯 떠오를 수 있음을. 이 깨달음 후, 그는 논문에서 친구의 이름을 뺀 일을 인생에서 가장 큰 실수였다고 두고두고 후회했다. 오늘날 대부분의 수학 저널에서 공저자의 이름을 영어 알파벳 순서로 나열하는 것도 같은 맥락이다.과학적 성취에는 언제나 이름 없는 동행자가 있다. 그러나 할모스도 후회했듯 그들의 기여를 가볍게 여기기 쉽다. 태양중심설의 역사만 보아도 그렇다. 이 이론을 세우는 데 있어 가장 큰 난관은 무거운 지구가 어떻게 스스로 움직이는가 하는 의문이었다. 오랜 세월 사람들은 여러 개의 ‘천구’(투명하고 단단한 구체)가 차례로 하늘을 감싸고 있으면서 각기 서로 다른 행성들을 태워 운반한다고 믿었다. 그러던 중 한 사건이 일어난다. 1600년, 영국 물리학자 윌리엄 길버트(1544~1603)가 실험을 통해 구형 자석을 자기장 속에 넣으면 자석이 스스로 회전한다는 사실을 관찰한 것이다. 그리고 곧 지구가 거대한 자석이라고 주장하며 더는 천구 같은 구조물이 필요치 않다고 얘기했는데, 이것이 갈릴레오와 케플러에게 깊은 영향을 주었다. 우리는 그의 이름을 잊었지만, 길버트는 태양중심설 탄생의 결정적 안내자였다. 그래서 뉴턴도 고백하지 않았던가. “나는 거인의 어깨 위에 서 있었다.” 발견의 길을 안내한 동행자는 참으로 이름 없는 거인이다. 다만 그 존재를 인지하지 못할 뿐. 깨우칠 땐 이미 늦었기 일쑤다. 과학적 성취 앞에서 늘 겸손해야 하는 이유다. 사실 인생의 모든 성취가 어찌 다를까. 박수를 받았거든, 고개를 숙여야 한다.