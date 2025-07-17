Top court holds former mayor liable in Yongin light rail project ruling (KOR)

In a landmark ruling on fiscal accountability, the Supreme Court has confirmed a damages judgment against a former mayor and a government-funded think tank for their roles in a costly and poorly planned urban rail project. The decision marks the conclusion of a 12-year legal battle initiated by a group of residents in Yongin, Gyeonggi.The court upheld an earlier decision finding former Yongin Mayor Lee Jeong-moon and the Korea Transport Institute liable for financial damages related to the Yongin Light Rail Transit (LRT) project. The ruling set a precedent: Even after leaving office, local government officials may be held partially responsible for fiscal losses resulting from economically unviable public projects.The project was troubled from the outset. Initial demand projections were flawed, and had the forecasts been accurate, the project likely would not have moved forward. Though construction of the LRT was completed in June 2010, disputes between Yongin and the Canadian contractor over a minimum revenue guarantee delayed its opening until April 2013. Ultimately, the city paid the company 850 billion won ($612 million), including interest, and an additional 29.5 billion won in operating and personnel costs by 2016.Ridership fell far short of expectations, worsening the city’s financial situation and placing a long-term burden on taxpayers.Residents filed their lawsuit in October 2013, naming three former mayors as well as current and former civil servants, city council members and the Korea Transport Institute and its researchers. They sought 1.023 trillion won in damages. Lower courts initially dismissed most of the residents’ claims. But in July 2020, the Supreme Court overturned the appeals ruling and sent the case back for reconsideration.The Seoul High Court subsequently ordered Lee and others to pay 21.4 billion won in damages — about 5 percent of the city’s total losses. With the Supreme Court’s final ruling this week, Lee is now legally obligated to compensate Yongin. Although the awarded damages fall short of the residents’ original claim, the case is significant for establishing that leaders can be held legally liable by their constituents.The decision is expected to influence future public investment decisions by other municipalities. It underscores that elected officials, regardless of their mandate, cannot proceed with large-scale projects without thorough feasibility studies, especially when taxpayer funds are at stake.The ruling also sends a message that inflating demand forecasts or bypassing economic assessments can lead to personal liability — even after officials leave office. It is a reminder that vigilant civic oversight and legal mechanisms are essential to preventing wasteful public spending.무리한 사업 추진으로 세금 낭비를 초래한 지방자치단체장 등에 대해 손해배상 책임을 인정한 판결이 대법원에서 확정됐다. 대법원은 어제 경기도 용인경전철 손해배상 소송의 재상고심에서 원고인 주민 소송단의 손을 들어줬다. 주민 소송단이 법원에 소송을 제기한 지 12년 만에 나온 대법원의 결론이다. 대법원은 판결문에서 이정문 전 용인시장과 수요예측 용역을 맡았던 한국교통연구원에 손해배상 책임이 있다고 인정했다. 경제성이 없는 사업을 억지로 추진했다가 재정적자가 생기면 임기가 끝난 지자체장이라도 일부 금액을 물어내야 한다는 의미다. 이번 판결이 다른 지자체의 무분별한 투자 사업에도 경종이 되길 바란다.용인경전철은 처음부터 수요예측이 제대로 이뤄졌다면 경제성이 없어 아예 추진되지도 않았을 사업이다. 용인경전철은 2010년 6월 완공됐지만 용인시가 시행사인 캐나다 회사와 최소수입보장 비율(MRG) 등을 놓고 다툼을 벌인 끝에 2013년 4월 개통했다. 용인시는 결국 캐나다 회사에 이자를 포함해 8500억원을 물어줬다. 2016년까지 운영비와 인건비 295억원도 지급했다. 하지만 경전철 이용객은 교통연구원 예측에 한참 미치지 못해 용인시는 재정난에 허덕였다.지자체장의 세금 낭비에 대한 법적 책임을 인정받는 과정은 순탄치 않았다. 주민 소송단은 2013년 10월 1조232억원의 손해배상 청구 소송을 냈다. 1심과 2심 재판부는 주민들 요구를 거의 받아들이지 않았다. 하지만 2020년 7월 대법원은 2심 재판부의 판결이 잘못됐다며 사건을 파기환송했다. 그러자 서울고법은 지난해 2월 이 전 시장 등에게 214억원의 손해배상을 하라고 판결했다. 용인시의 전체 손해액 중 5%에 해당하는 금액을 전직 시장 등이 책임지라는 뜻이었다. 어제 대법원 판결로 이 전 시장은 용인시에 거액을 물어내야 할 의무가 생겼다. 당초 주민들이 요구한 금액보다는 적지만, 주민들이 직접 소송 주체로 나서 손해배상 판결을 이끌어냈다는 점에서 큰 의미가 있다.이번 판결이 용인시에 그치지 않고 다른 지자체의 투자 사업에도 상당한 영향을 줄 것으로 보인다. 선거로 당선된 지자체장이라도 임기 중 마음대로 사업을 추진할 권한이 있는 것은 아니다. 특히 주민들의 세금이 많이 들어가는 투자 사업이라면 각별히 신중한 검토가 필요하다. 만일 용인경전철처럼 경제성 분석을 소홀히 하거나 수요예측을 부풀린다면 그 책임은 임기가 끝난 뒤에라도 지자체장에게 돌아간다는 점을 명심해야 한다. 이번 판결을 계기로 세금 낭비성 사업에 대한 주민들의 감시와 견제가 더욱 활발해지기 바란다.