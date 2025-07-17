 Blackpink launches digital billboard campaign in Seoul to celebrate world tour kickoff
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:23
Girl group Blackpink's promotional campaign ″Pink Area: Takeover Lighting″ for its ongoing world tour ″Deadline″ [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Blackpink is decorating major landmarks in Seoul with digital billboard ads to celebrate the recent kickoff of its world tour, “Deadline,” agency YG Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The promotional campaign, titled “Pink Area: Takeover Lighting,” is screening the group’s recent single “JUMP” at locations including the Shinsegae Department Store’s Myeong-dong branch, Megabox Coex and Seoul Express Bus Terminal’s Underworld DS, since last week.
 

Other famed spots like N Seoul Tower on top of Mount Namsan, Sevit Island and Banpo Bridge were lit up in pink from July 4 to 6. The latter two locations held rainbow-themed water fountain shows as well.
 
“Deadline” began on July 5 at Goyang, Gyeonggi. The group is set to perform in Chicago on Friday and Toronto next Tuesday and Wednesday, later traveling to Europe in August.
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags blackpink deadline world tour campaign

