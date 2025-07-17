 BoA to release 11th full length album 'Crazier' for 25th anniversary of debut
BoA to release 11th full length album 'Crazier' for 25th anniversary of debut

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:45
Singer BoA [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer BoA will release her 11th full-length album "Crazier" on Aug. 4 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut, her agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
 
This will be BoA's first full-length album in five years since "Better" was released in 2020.
 

The album will include 11 tracks including the title track. A variety of genres will be included, ranging from ballad to dance. Her self-written songs will also be on the album. 
 
"The new album will be a special gift to fans who have supported BoA through the long years," SM Entertainment said in a press release.
 
BoA debuted in 2000 and is known for songs like “Atlantis Princess” (2003), “Eat You Up” (2008), “Hurricane Venus” (2010) and “Only One” (2012). 
 
BoA recently canceled two shows initially set on Aug. 30 and 31 due to acute osteonecrosis requiring surgical treatment.
 
“She was advised to refrain from excessive physical activity and performances such as dancing, and to undergo surgery as soon as possible,” said the agency earlier this week.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
