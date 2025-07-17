K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 17:39
K-pop idol groups accounted for half the top 10 best-selling physical albums in the United States during the first half of this year, according to a report from U.S. entertainment industry tracker Luminate.
Stray Kids' “HOP” (2024) ranked second overall with 149,000 equivalent album units sold, followed by Enhypen's “Desire: Unleash” in third with 145,000 units and Ateez's “Golden Hour: Part. 3" in fourth with 116,000 units.
Seventeen's “Happy Burstday” placed seventh with 79,000 units, while Le Sserafim's “Hot” came in ninth with 73,000 units sold.
“HOP” and “Desire: Unleash” ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively on the U.S. Top 10 CD Albums chart, which includes both physical sales and digital album downloads.
On the Global Top 10 most-streamed songs, “APT.” (2024) by Rosé and Bruno Mars ranked second with 1.6 billion streams.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)