 K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 17:39
Stray Kids' third mini album group image [JYP]

Stray Kids' third mini album group image [JYP]

 
K-pop idol groups accounted for half the top 10 best-selling physical albums in the United States during the first half of this year, according to a report from U.S. entertainment industry tracker Luminate.
 
Stray Kids' “HOP” (2024) ranked second overall with 149,000 equivalent album units sold, followed by Enhypen's “Desire: Unleash” in third with 145,000 units and Ateez's “Golden Hour: Part. 3" in fourth with 116,000 units.
 

Seventeen's “Happy Burstday” placed seventh with 79,000 units, while Le Sserafim's “Hot” came in ninth with 73,000 units sold.
 
“HOP” and “Desire: Unleash” ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively on the U.S. Top 10 CD Albums chart, which includes both physical sales and digital album downloads.
 
On the Global Top 10 most-streamed songs, “APT.” (2024) by Rosé and Bruno Mars ranked second with 1.6 billion streams.

Yonhap
