 New boy band IDID to officially debut on Sept. 15
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:45
Soon-to-debut boy band IDID [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Starship Entertainment's new boy band IDID will debut on Sept. 15, two months after releasing its predebut single on July 24.
 
The band is made up of seven trainees who battled their way to the top in "Debut's Plan," which aired from March to May on Starship Entertainment's YouTube channel.
 

The members are Jang Yong-hoon, Kim Min-jae, Park Won-bin, Baek Jun-hyuk, Chu Yoo-chan, Park Seong-hyeon and Jeong Se-min. Trainee Park Jun-hwan, who was initially announced as part of the band's lineup in May, was excluded from the group in June after controversial social media posts alleged to be written by him surfaced.
 
IDID's official debut will mark Starship Entertainment's first boy band in 5 years, following in the footsteps of Boyfriend, Monsta X and Cravity.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
