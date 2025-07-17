Seventeen's Wonwoo releases self-written single 'Gogae' for his birthday

BoA to release 11th full length album 'Crazier' for 25th anniversary of debut

New boy band IDID to officially debut on Sept. 15

Prismfilter Music Group joins hands with SeoulArts to develop future talent

Blackpink launches digital billboard campaign in Seoul to celebrate world tour kickoff

Related Stories

QWER to return with new music in June, agency says

From YouTube fame to concert stage: QWER's popularity rises with K-rock wave

Girl group rock band QWER to release new music in September

Rock band QWER to release new EP on June 9

QWER tops Favorite Weekly Chart for first time