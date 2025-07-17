 Prismfilter Music Group joins hands with SeoulArts to develop future talent
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 14:08
Music maker Prismfilter Music Group’s CEO Lee Ki-yong (third from right) poses for a photo along with other officials from the company and Seoul Institute of the Arts at a signing ceremony held on July 9. [PRISMFILTER MUSIC GROUP]

Prismfilter Music Group, the music producing company behind the success of the rock band QWER’s “T.B.H” (2024), is joining hands with Seoul Institute of the Arts (SeoulArts) to foster future talent.
 
Prismfilter Music Group announced on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with SeoulArts to jointly run songwriting camps, develop new technologies, create content and discover new artists.
 
The company will also offer hands-on experience in the entertainment industry to the SeoulArts students.
 

Launched in 2016, Prismfilter Music Group has engaged in music production, management and artist development, working with numerous K-pop acts like QWER, Seventeen, i-dle, TWS and BoyNextDoor.
 
“We aim to launch various projects with the students of SeoulArts who are talented and passionate,” Prismfilter Music Group’s CEO Lee Ki-yong, also known as Anchor, said.
 
“The main goal of this collaboration is to lower the barrier to entering the content industry and offer real opportunities to debut.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
