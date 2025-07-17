Seventeen's Wonwoo releases self-written single 'Gogae' for his birthday
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:42
Wonwoo of boy band Seventeen released a surprise self-written single for his birthday on Thursday.
Titled "Gogae," the calm ballad compares our lives to a gogae — meaning a small hill in Korean — that we must walk over, even if it's a little tough sometimes. The song, with its soft piano and string sounds, is meant to give listeners the energy and hope to get through each day, according to Wonwoo's agency Pledis Entertainment.
An animated video was posted on HYBE's official YouTube channel on Thursday.
"Wonwoo participated in writing the music and lyrics for this song to convey his sincerity to fans," the agency said in a press release.
"It is his wish to cherish every memory he has with Carat, the fan club, and get through the new gogae he will come across, together with the fans."
Wonwoo was born on July 17, 1996, and made his debut as a member of boy band Seventeen in May 2015.
He began his mandatory military duty as a social service worker in April and is set to finish on Jan. 2, 2027.
