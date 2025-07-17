 Seventeen's Wonwoo releases self-written single 'Gogae' for his birthday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen's Wonwoo releases self-written single 'Gogae' for his birthday

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:42
Wonwoo of boy band Seventeen [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Wonwoo of boy band Seventeen [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Wonwoo of boy band Seventeen released a surprise self-written single for his birthday on Thursday.
 
Titled "Gogae," the calm ballad compares our lives to a gogae — meaning a small hill in Korean — that we must walk over, even if it's a little tough sometimes. The song, with its soft piano and string sounds, is meant to give listeners the energy and hope to get through each day, according to Wonwoo's agency Pledis Entertainment.
 

Related Article

 
An animated video was posted on HYBE's official YouTube channel on Thursday.
 
"Wonwoo participated in writing the music and lyrics for this song to convey his sincerity to fans," the agency said in a press release.
 
"It is his wish to cherish every memory he has with Carat, the fan club, and get through the new gogae he will come across, together with the fans."
 
Wonwoo was born on July 17, 1996, and made his debut as a member of boy band Seventeen in May 2015.
 
He began his mandatory military duty as a social service worker in April and is set to finish on Jan. 2, 2027.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen Pledis Entertainment HYBE

More in K-pop

New boy band IDID to officially debut on Sept. 15

BoA to release 11th full length album 'Crazier' for 25th anniversary of debut

Seventeen's Wonwoo releases self-written single 'Gogae' for his birthday

Monsta X talks 10th anniversary concert — in pictures

Monsta X to mark reunion with concert and new album

Related Stories

Seventeen to release 12th EP on Oct. 14

[FACTCHECK] How did Seventeen sell 4.55 million CDs?

'Happy Burstday': Fireworks light up Han River as Seventeen celebrates 10 years with special concert

Seventeen's Seungkwan named Jeju Island's honorary ambassador

Seventeen adds three stops to its Asia tour
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)