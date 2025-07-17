Film 'Omniscient Reader to be distributed to 113 countries
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:43 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:07
- YOON SO-YEON
Fantasy action flick ″Omniscient Reader″ has been sold to 113 countries in Asia, Europe and the United States, its distributor Lotte Entertainment said Thursday.
The 117-minute action film is set to hit Korean and Taiwanese theaters on July 23, followed by theaters in Indonesia on July 30, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand on July 31, the United States, Canada and Vietnam on Aug. 1, Cambodia on Aug. 5 and the Philippines on Aug. 6.
Dates for release in Germany and Austria are also pending, according to Lotte Entertainment.
Based on the popular web novel and web comic series of the same title, “Omniscient Reader” centers around an utterly ordinary office worker, Kim Dok-ja, whose reality suddenly mirrors a novel he has read. Dok-ja becomes the only person who knows how the world will end and embarks on a journey to change the course of the novel's story and save the world.
The meaning of the character's name, pronounced dokja, is "reader" in Korean.
The film boasts a star-studded cast including actors Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop as well as Nana of Afterschool and Jisoo of Blackpink. Ahn takes the role of protagonist Dok-ja.
