From slaying hearts to slaying monsters, can Byeon Woo-seok pull off 'Solo Leveling'?
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 09:44
Byeon Woo-seok, the star of tvN's “Lovely Runner” (2024), has signed on for a demanding new role as the lead in Netflix’s “Solo Leveling,” an adaptation of the hit web novel of the same name.
The fantasy action web novel has already built a solid global fandom worldwide, and news of the adaptation has sparked both excitement and skepticism among fans of the original intellectual property (IP) — eager to see the beloved story brought to life, but also concerns over whether the adaptation can live up to the original.
Whether Byeon, known for his warm, charming role as Seon-jae in “Lovely Runner,” can convincingly portray the cold and powerful Sung Jin-woo — a stark contrast from his breakout character — has yet to be seen.
With “Solo Leveling,” Byeon is set to venture into a new realm — globally recognized IP on an international platform, a vastly different character and his first fantasy action. The release date of the upcoming adaptation has not yet been revealed.
Although he has a historical drama slated for release next year, the question remains: Can Byeon prove that he is not just a one-hit wonder with the challenging role and, once again, capture the hearts of a global audience with a daring new role on the international stage?
From unknown to stardom
Byeon entered the acting scene in 2016 with the tvN drama "Dear My Friends,” following his modeling debut in 2010.
For nearly a decade, the now 33-year-old stayed largely under the radar despite appearing in various projects like the tvN series “Search WWW” (2019), the JTBC series “Strong Girl Nam-soon” (2023) and the Netflix film “20th Century Girl” (2022).
He rose to abrupt stardom with “Lovely Runner,” which aired from April to May in 2024. Playing the lead, Seon-jae, a beloved member of the fictional rock band Eclipse, he stole viewers’ hearts with his innocence, unwavering love for Lim Sol and boyish charm — all wrapped in a towering 190-centimeter (six-foot, three-inch) frame.
The drama became a cultural sensation in Korea, creating hundreds and thousands of "seonchinja," or people who were obsessed with Seon-jae. His popularity was evident as crowds lined up even before the opening of the show's pop-up store on May 23, 2024, at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido, western Seoul. He also swept numerous fan-voted or popularity awards and became the face of major brands, from Ediya Coffee to luxury fashion houses like Prada and Cartier.
Riding this explosive fame, Byeon also embarked on his first-ever Asian fan meet and greet tour, branching out beyond Seoul to Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore, which all sold out.
Now, his face is nearly impossible to miss in Korea, dominating billboards and screens across city streets.
At times, his overwhelming popularity sparked fan-swarming incidents that drew heavy scrutiny over "excessive" private security measures. Nevertheless, Byeon has also used his influence for good, most recently joining the Hope Bridge Honors Club on July 14 after donating 100 million won ($72,200) to the nongovernmental organization The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.
All these signs point to just how much Byeon has grown — from an overlooked actor to one of Korea’s most influential stars.
Into the hunter world
“Solo Leveling” is arguably one of the biggest IPs now in the market.
Based on a web novel of the same name published in 2016 on KakaoPage, “Solo Leveling” is set in a universe where monster threats emerge from mysterious gates and so-called hunters fight against them to protect the world. It follows Sung Jin-woo, once the weakest E-rank hunter, who gains extraordinary powers after a near-death experience and becomes one of the strongest hunters as he levels up.
The Netflix live-action series will be codirected by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, who helmed the film “Ashfall” (2019). It will be produced by Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures, the latter of which is known for producing action noir such as “Revolver” (2024), “Hunt” (2022) and “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016).
While Netflix is now planning to bring the story to life on screen, “Solo Leveling” has already been adapted into various formats — all of them highly successful — thanks to a loyal and dedicated fan base.
The web novel was adapted into a webtoon in 2018, also on KakaoPage, with both formats topping charts and amassing a cumulative 14.3 billion views worldwide. The web novel concluded in 2018, while the webtoon wrapped up in 2021. It also expanded to an anime television adaptation, first aired in 2024, as well as a game by Netmarble.
Given such overwhelming popularity, it was only natural for fans of the 2-D original to imagine their own ideal cast that they believe suits the roles for a live-action version.
Before Netflix’s announcement, several names were brought up by fans as potential candidates for Jin-woo, such as actors Lee Do-hyun, Song Kang from Netflix’s “Sweet Home” (2020-24), singer-actor Cha Eun-woo or actor Nam Joo-hyuk — all known for their sharper, sleeker features that many believed matched the original artwork more closely than Byeon’s softer appearance.
With such a massive international following and Byeon not the obvious choice for the role, it seems that many fans will be closely eyeing how he interprets and embodies Sung Jin-woo in this highly anticipated adaptation.
Can Byeon Woo-seok pull it off?
One of the biggest challenges for Byeon may be winning over the passionate global fans of “Solo Leveling,” who would hold strong opinions on how their beloved character should be portrayed.
Byeon’s new character, the Korean hunter Jin-woo, is the heart of the original story.
He starts off as physically weak and fragile, ranked at the lowest hunter tier. But as he levels up, he undergoes a dramatic physical and psychological transformation, becoming muscular and displaying a sharp, emotionally restrained presence. This evolution is central to the original narrative.
Jin-woo’s evolution also includes a shift in personality. As his power grows, he becomes more ruthless toward his enemies and at times even cold-hearted and fearless.
This arc sharply contrasts with Byeon’s beloved portrayal of Seon-jae in “Lovely Runner,” portraying a polished rock band idol — the kind of heartthrob who easily wins fans over — with a warm heart, who also displays a broad spectrum of emotions, from happiness and romance to sorrow and loneliness throughout the show.
So the public curiosity over whether Byeon’s soft and gentle demeanor can be transformed into the cold and physically imposing character of Sung Jin-woo seems to be inevitable. However, there are a few aspects and past images of the actor that align with the character.
For example, Jin-woo is said to be tall, around 180 centimeters, and Byeon, standing even taller, makes him a solid physical match. In “Lovely Runner,” he portrayed a former swimmer, bringing a believable athletic edge that aligns with the more evolved version of Jin-woo. Furthermore, during his modeling days, Byeon often showcased a sharper and more chiseled look than his current soft image, which could help him portray both the frail, early version of Jin-woo and his sleek, powerful transformation. Moreover, with a decade-long acting career, Byeon’s acting skills are not to be underestimated, offering another reason that he may rise to the challenge of this demanding role.
While the role undoubtedly poses a major challenge, the burden of living up to the original fans’ expectations is not his alone, as many IP-based projects have faced similar scrutiny both before and after their release.
Amid both excitement and concern, many fans are simply waiting for the first teaser to see how well Byeon fits into the role of this well-loved character.
For now, all that’s left is to wait — and watch.
