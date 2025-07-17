Gwangju, South Jeolla experience record rainfall causing severe flooding, multiple evacuations.
Torrential rains dumped up to 86 millimeters (3.4 inches) of water per hour in parts of Gwangju and South Jeolla on Thursday, inundating roads and prompting evacuations, as the region was battered by some of the heaviest downpours in the nation's history.
At around 5 p.m., a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) section of the Honam Expressway in Buk District, Gwangju, was completely closed in both directions due to flooding between the East Gwangju and West Gwangju Interchanges. The East Gwangju Interchange was entirely submerged, and drivers were instructed to take detours.
According to the Gwangju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Naju in South Jeolla saw extreme rainfall of 86 millimeters per hour as of 11 a.m., followed by 66 millimeters in Gwangju’s Pungam-dong, 37.5 millimeters in Bongsan-myeon of Damyang County, and 33.5 millimeters in Sijong-myeon of Yeongam County.
Gwangju received 301.5 millimeters of rainfall over just eight hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including 311.5 millimeters in Pungam-dong, 295 millimeters at Chosun University in Dong District, 294 millimeters at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Gwangsan District, and 184.5 millimeters on Mount Mudeung. A heavy rain warning was issued for the city at 10:10 a.m.
Flooding caused extensive damage throughout the region.
One driver was rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped in a flooded vehicle in Wongok-myeon, Naju. In Bitgaram-dong, residents were evacuated following a report of a potential roof collapse at an officetel.
In Baegun-dong, Nam District, Gwangju, water reached adult knee height, flooding nearby homes and stores. Flooding also occurred in Gwangcheon-dong in Seo District, near Malbau Market in Buk District and around Chonnam National University Hospital in Dong District, prompting authorities to conduct emergency drainage operations.
Seventy-seven people, including customers, were evacuated to safety after water flooded the Jangseong Local Food Techno Direct Market in Oryong-dong, Gwangsan District. In Jinwol-dong, Nam District, two people were rescued from a submerged car in an apartment parking lot.
Rising water levels in the Gwangju Stream prompted Dong District to issue evacuation orders at 3:40 p.m. for residents of Sotae-dong, Yongsan-dong and Unrim-dong. Similar orders were issued at 4:26 p.m. for residents of Yangdong Market in Seo District, and Im-dong, Sinan-dong and Seokgok-dong in Buk District.
The weather agency warned that nighttime downpours are likely to intensify again over central Korea, with the possibility of extreme rainfall — up to 110 millimeters per hour — hitting southern Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong. Seoul and the surrounding areas could also experience rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour.
Already battered by rain, the Chungcheong region may receive an additional 300 millimeters through Saturday, raising concerns of further damage.
“Heavy overnight rain of up to 50 to 80 millimeters per hour is expected in the capital and Chungcheong regions,” said Gong Sang-min, a senior forecast analyst at the KMA. “With more rainfall forecast for already saturated areas, people should remain on alert for landslides, farmland flooding and retaining wall collapses.”
Rain is expected to shift to the southern regions from Friday evening through Saturday morning, fueled by tropical moisture. Some areas could see more than 400 millimeters of total rainfall by Saturday.
The monsoon season is expected to end on Saturday, with heat waves likely to follow.
Starting Sunday, the North Pacific high-pressure system is expected to settle over the Korean Peninsula, pushing the stagnant front northward and signaling the end of the monsoon season in the central region.
“With warm and humid air flowing in from Sunday, there is a high chance that heat wave advisories and tropical nights will return, so people should prepare accordingly,” Gong said.
