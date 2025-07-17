Gwangju under water
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:58
On the afternoon of July 17, as heavy rain warnings were issued across most of the country, a road in Hak-dong, Dong District, Gwangju is submerged in muddy water, causing severe traffic congestion. Torrential downpours since the previous day prompted evacuation orders in several areas in Gwangju amid fears of flooding along the Gwangju, Sotae and Seokgok streams.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
