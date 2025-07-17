 Gwangju under water
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Gwangju under water

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:58
On the afternoon of July 17, as heavy rain warnings were issued across most of the country, a road in Hak-dong, Dong District, Gwangju is submerged in muddy water, causing severe traffic congestion. [YONHAP]

On the afternoon of July 17, as heavy rain warnings were issued across most of the country, a road in Hak-dong, Dong District, Gwangju is submerged in muddy water, causing severe traffic congestion. [YONHAP]

  
On the afternoon of July 17, as heavy rain warnings were issued across most of the country, a road in Hak-dong, Dong District, Gwangju is submerged in muddy water, causing severe traffic congestion. Torrential downpours since the previous day prompted evacuation orders in several areas in Gwangju amid fears of flooding along the Gwangju, Sotae and Seokgok streams.
 
tags rain

More in Environment

Gwangju under water

Gwangju, South Jeolla experience record rainfall causing severe flooding, multiple evacuations.

Floodwaters devastate Yesan County as downpour upends lives

Korea's 'Digital Garam Plus' warns campers if a dam is about to break

Heavy downpour breaks Seosan's rainfall record by more than 100 millimeters

Related Stories

Heavy rain advisory issued across capital, inland regions

Jeju visitors' outdoor plans dampened as rain sweeps across nation

Clear weather expected before evening rain

Torrential downpour hits greater Seoul, triggering emergency alerts and commuter chaos

Extreme rainfall forces road and subway closures across greater Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)