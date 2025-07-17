Korea's 'Digital Garam Plus' warns campers if a dam is about to break
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 15:01
Floodwaters roar through Sejong, submerging riverside campsites after Daecheong Dam, pushed to its limit, unleashes a torrent. Emergency alerts blare as authorities scramble to evacuate.
But none of it is real.
The scene, projected on an 18.6-meter (61-foot) “big board” inside the Korea Water Resources Corporation’s (K-Water) headquarters in Daejeon, is a simulation — part of a high-tech system designed to outsmart real-life disaster. Powered by a digital twin platform called Digital Garam Plus, the system replicates Korea’s vast water infrastructure to predict, prevent and manage flooding in real time.
“When heavy rain is forecast, we simulate how long we can hold back water without releasing it,” said Kim Jin-gon, deputy director of K-Water’s digital water management department. “If the simulation shows that flooding might occur at a campsite, we can alert authorities in advance to evacuate and restrict access.”
The digital twin platform was first deployed at the Seomjin River Dam in 2021 after devastating floods hit the area during the longest monsoon season on record. Since then, the system has expanded to cover the main stems of Korea’s five major rivers and, since last year, the entire nation.
Displaying a virtual 3-D replica of the Han River, including landmarks such as Lotte World Tower and Jamsil Sports Complex, the platform integrates live CCTV footage and real-time data on rainfall, dam discharge and river levels.
“Digital twin technology allows us to visualize high-resolution topography and predict which parts of a city or building might be submerged,” said Kim.
With extreme rainfall events becoming more frequent due to climate change, advanced flood management tools are increasingly critical. According to K-Water, 16 of the country’s 20 multipurpose dams recorded their highest-ever rainfall during the 2023 monsoon season. From June 26 to July 26 last year, average rainfall at those dams reached 665 millimeters (26 inches) — more than double the historical average of 313 millimeters.
Dams serve as crucial flood barriers during the rainy season, but their storage capacity is limited. While dams are typically designed to withstand “200-year” storm events, downstream levees are often only built to manage “100-year” events, increasing the risk of river overflow during extreme weather. Fine-tuning discharge levels is vital to preventing downstream flooding.
“To prepare for climate-driven anomalies, we’re advancing digital twin applications and building a data-driven, real-time decision-making framework,” said K-Water CEO Yun Seog-dae. “This enhances our cooperation with other agencies and allows us to maintain a robust response system throughout the flood season to ensure public safety.”
Korea’s digital twin technology has also drawn interest overseas. In July last year, K-Water exported its water management platform to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city.
Despite receiving just 70 millimeters of annual rainfall, Jeddah has suffered from flash floods caused by intense storms that surpass yearly precipitation totals in mere hours. The city’s drainage systems, including its natural wadis, have been compromised by overdevelopment.
Partnering with companies like Naver, K-Water is now building a digital twin platform for Jeddah, simulating flood scenarios and deploying a phased alert system. Based on the results, the project may expand to other major Saudi cities, including Mecca and Medina.
The importance of scientific, pre-emptive flood response is growing in both public and private sectors. Market research firm Global Water Intelligence (GWI) estimates that 69 percent of projected climate-related losses over the next decade will be tied to water risks.
Governments in the United States and Europe are increasingly requiring companies to disclose climate-related risks, including those tied to floods and droughts.
“Switzerland is already designing dams and levees based on climate forecasts extending to the year 2100,” said Kim Jun-beum, a professor at Université de Technologie de Troyes in France. “Korea must also act pre-emptively by fostering collaboration between government and climate tech firms, using scientific data to prepare for the climate crisis.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)