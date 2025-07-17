Police, Chonnam National University to investigate 2 professors over student's death
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 12:25
- LEE TAE-HEE
Police and officials at Chonnam National University are looking into allegations of workplace abuse by two professors after a graduate student found dead at a university dorm.
The bereaved family of the 26-year-old Chonnam National University graduate student filed a petition stating the student faced workplace abuse by two professors at a university laboratory, according to the Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old student was found in cardiac arrest in front of the university's Gwangju Residence Hall on July 13, at around 5:54 p.m., and died after being transferred to a hospital.
Although there was no physical note found on site after his death, the family filed the petition as they found a digital note left on the 26-year-old's phone.
The note included details about the student suffering from excessive lab work and gapjil, or workplace abuse, by the two professors.
The police has launched an investigation based on the petition filed by the family.
Chonnam National University has suspended the two professors from duty and formed an investigation committee to also look into the matter. The committee consists of university officials such as the head of the university Human Rights Center and graduate school dean.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
