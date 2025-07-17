Foreign minister nominee says U.S. deal possible before deadline
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:12 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:23
Cho Hyun, Korea’s nominee for foreign minister, signaled Thursday that Seoul and Washington could reach a tariff agreement before the Aug. 1 deadline, even as he acknowledged the high-stakes complexity of the negotiations.
“I believe it’s possible to conclude the talks within the deadline,” Cho told lawmakers at his National Assembly confirmation hearing. “The United States is likely to prioritize Korea in its negotiations.”
‘A win-win in the short run’
Cho emphasized that the government must turn the crisis into an opportunity through strategic responses. “By leveraging our strengths and responding strategically, we can create a win-win solution despite the short time frame,” he said.
On whether linking tariffs with security matters could be an effective negotiation strategy, Cho said, “Bundling the negotiations into a single deal that incorporates our strengths could be a good strategy. The global trend is increasingly leaning toward economic security, combining economic and security interests, and we could consider this approach as well.”
On July 7, U.S. President Donald Trump notified President Lee Jae Myung that he intends to impose a 25 percent reciprocal tariff on Korean imports starting Aug. 1.
Cho described Trump’s negotiation style as “beyond conventional norms,” but added, “It’s a reality we have to deal with, so we must negotiate closely with the United States.” He added that the United States seems to be treating negotiations like “a game with multiple countries,” and that Korea must proceed with extreme caution.
Regarding a delay in a presidential summit, Cho cited the tariff negotiations and Trump's personal schedule as reasons. As for his own plans to visit Washington, Cho said, “If I am confirmed, I would visit the United States as early as next week to contribute to the final stages of the negotiations.”
‘U.S. reassured by foreign policy’
Cho also noted that Washington was reassured by the diplomatic stance of the Lee administration. “I personally received the message that the United States feels relief knowing that the new Korean government is not rejecting the United States and is not leaning on the United States for security and China for economic matters,” he said.
On whether President Lee will attend China’s Victory Day celebration on Sept. 3, Cho said it was too early to provide a definitive answer, adding that the decision would be made after careful consideration of multiple factors.
Regarding China’s construction of unauthorized structures in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) in the Yellow Sea, Cho said, “This is a clear violation of the spirit of the Korea-China fisheries agreement,” and pledged to strongly protest and pursue appropriate measures.
China has built three such structures in 2018, 2022 and 2024, refusing to dismantle them despite repeated demands from Seoul. The PMZ is a disputed area where Korea’s and China’s exclusive economic zones overlap.
On North Korea, Cho described it as “an urgent and existential threat that could turn hostile at any time.” Asked by conservative People Power Party Rep. Kim Ki-woong to provide an example, he cited “the Korean War.”
Cho stressed the importance of the Korea-U.S. joint military exercises in maintaining deterrence, but noted that adjustments were possible if agreed upon by both sides. He referred to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as a precedent, when the two allies postponed drills at Seoul’s suggestion, prompting North Korea to send a delegation and opening the door for dialogue.
Dropping ‘hot mic’ lawsuit
Cho said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' 2022 defamation lawsuit against local broadcaster MBC over its report on then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s off-the-cuff remarks was a mistake.
In September 2022, MBC reported that during a visit to the White House, Yoon said that then-U.S. President Joe Biden would be embarrassed should Congress fail to pass a particular bill, using an expletive, though the precise comment could not be confirmed even after an analysis. The Foreign Ministry later filed a lawsuit claiming the report endangered the Korea-U.S. alliance.
When asked by liberal Democratic Party Rep. Han Jeoung-ae whether the ministry had been strong-armed by the presidential office into filing the suit, Cho answered, “Yes,” adding, “No staff member would have done this voluntarily. I find it deeply regrettable.”
Cho said that if confirmed, he would “promptly resolve the matter, including issuing an apology,” signaling plans to not only withdraw the lawsuit but also formally apologize on behalf of the ministry.
The ministry is currently reviewing the possibility of dropping the case and will meet MBC on July 22 to attempt to settle the issue.
Asked about Liberty University Prof. Morse Tan, who has alleged election fraud in Korea, Cho said, “No matter the case, inciting the public with false information or fake news is unacceptable.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
