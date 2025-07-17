Lawmakers team up with Sunfull Foundation to promote ethical digital tech use, positive online language
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 14:11
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) Reps. Lee Hack-young, Lee Yong-sun, Eoh Ki-kyu, Jin Sun-mee and Yeom Tae-young and conservative People Power Party (PPP) Reps. Kim Dai-sik, Kim Seung-su, Lee In-seon, Lee Hun-seung, Ihn Yo-han and Bae June-young attended Wednesday’s event as members of the committee.
The committee, comprising approximately 20 bipartisan lawmakers, is divided into three subgroups focusing on AI and digital technology, global peace and cooperation with Korean localities. The first subcommittee will focus on combating the spread of deepfake videos and false information. The second is designed to spread respect for foreigners and public diplomacy through positive online comments. The third will help local government adopt respectful language and tackle verbal abuse among teenagers in schools.
DP Rep. Lee Hack-young, who also serves as a deputy parliamentary speaker, said the National Assembly will lead "politics of coexistence” through respectful language and discourse.
Min said the Sunfull Movement — an initiative encouraging kind and gentle language in cyberspace — is evolving into a global value that protects human rights and digital ethics in the AI era. He additionally hoped that the committee would "lead a wave of positivity throughout society by practicing politics of dignity and coexistence.”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)