 Lawmakers team up with Sunfull Foundation to promote ethical digital tech use, positive online language
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lawmakers team up with Sunfull Foundation to promote ethical digital tech use, positive online language

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 14:11
Eleven bipartisan lawmakers and anti-cyberbullying activist Min Byoung-chul, third from left in the front row, pose for a photograph during an event to launch an independent committee encouraging positive language usage in Yeouido, western Seoul on July 16. [SUNFULL FOUNDATION]

Eleven bipartisan lawmakers and anti-cyberbullying activist Min Byoung-chul, third from left in the front row, pose for a photograph during an event to launch an independent committee encouraging positive language usage in Yeouido, western Seoul on July 16. [SUNFULL FOUNDATION]

A group of lawmakers from across the aisle on Wednesday vowed to join hands with anti-cyberbullying activist Min Byoung-chul to combat malicious online comments and false information in the era of AI and digital technology.
 
The Sunfull Foundation, a nongovernmental organization founded by Min in 2007, launched an independent committee comprised of lawmakers committed to making cyberspace safer and more respectful. The committee aims to promote ethical usage of digital technology and uphold the use of positive language through legislative actions.
 
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) Reps. Lee Hack-young, Lee Yong-sun, Eoh Ki-kyu, Jin Sun-mee and Yeom Tae-young and conservative People Power Party (PPP) Reps. Kim Dai-sik, Kim Seung-su, Lee In-seon, Lee Hun-seung, Ihn Yo-han and Bae June-young attended Wednesday’s event as members of the committee.
 
The committee, comprising approximately 20 bipartisan lawmakers, is divided into three subgroups focusing on AI and digital technology, global peace and cooperation with Korean localities. The first subcommittee will focus on combating the spread of deepfake videos and false information. The second is designed to spread respect for foreigners and public diplomacy through positive online comments. The third will help local government adopt respectful language and tackle verbal abuse among teenagers in schools.
 
DP Rep. Lee Hack-young, who also serves as a deputy parliamentary speaker, said the National Assembly will lead "politics of coexistence” through respectful language and discourse.
 
Min said the Sunfull Movement — an initiative encouraging kind and gentle language in cyberspace — is evolving into a global value that protects human rights and digital ethics in the AI era. He additionally hoped that the committee would "lead a wave of positivity throughout society by practicing politics of dignity and coexistence.” 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea human rights National Assembly Sunfull foundation AI

More in Politics

Lawmakers team up with Sunfull Foundation to promote ethical digital tech use, positive online language

Korea to showcase economic might at APEC CEO Summit, says SK Group chief

Yoon absent again from insurrection hearing, no written explanation submitted

President Lee offers government apology to victims of major disasters and their families

Education minister nominee says sending daughter to study in U.S. was 'grave mistake'

Related Stories

Spotlight on us (KOR)

Human rights come first (KOR)

Human rights come first

Korean human rights commission 'phone confiscation in schools not a violation'

Sunfull Foundation, Seongnam city hold K-Respect ceremony to promote multicultural harmony
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)