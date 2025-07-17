President Lee proposes returning Constitution Day to public holiday status
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:58
Constitution Day could soon return as a public holiday, with President Lee Jae Myung calling on Koreans to reclaim the July 17 commemoration as a moment of civic reflection and democratic pride.
“How about making Constitution Day a moment for people to reflect on the constitutional and democratic principle that the people are the true owners of this country?” Lee said Thursday during a senior presidential secretary meeting at the presidential office, marking the 77th anniversary of the Constitution’s promulgation.
Constitution Day, first established in 1949, marks the adoption of Korea’s first Constitution on July 17, 1948. While it stood as designated day off for a long time, it was scrapped as a day off in 2008 as part of labor law revisions aimed at cutting the number of public holidays.
Lee argued that the day deserves renewed attention, especially in light of recent democratic challenges.
“Last Dec. 3, during the insurrection attempt, our people fulfilled their duty and responsibility as sovereign citizens defined by the Constitution and restored democratic constitutional order,” he said, referring to the thwarted coup attempt late last year.
Lee pointed out that Constitution Day is the only national commemoration, or “jeol,” that is not currently a public holiday. The term “jeol” refers to officially designated dates marking major historical or cultural milestones.
“I believe there is a special need to commemorate this day, so I hope we can review the possibility of designating it as a public holiday,” Lee said, signaling his administration’s intent to push the issue forward.
If reinstated, Constitution Day would join the ranks of other national days off, offering not just rest but a moment for citizens to reflect on the principles that underpin Korea’s democracy.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
