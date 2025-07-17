Yoon absent again from insurrection hearing, no written explanation submitted
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 12:53
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to appear in court again on Thursday, this time without handing in a written explanation for his absence.
Yoon, facing trial on charges of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, was absent from the 11th hearing that began at 10:15 a.m. at Seoul Central District Court.
Unlike last week, when he submitted a last-minute written explanation for his absence, Yoon did not provide any reason this time. He has also ignored summons from the special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk since his rearrest on July 10.
Yoon was represented by six of his defense attorneys — Yoon Gap-geun, Bae Bo-yoon, Bae Eui-cheol, Wi Hyun-seok, Lee Kyung-won and Kim Gye-ri — on Thursday.
“The defendant was suddenly detained and is now in a very difficult condition," Yoon Gap-geun said. "He has long taken diabetes medication and suffers from dizziness, which makes even climbing stairs difficult.”
“It is physically difficult for him to sit through long hearings. His absence while the special counsel maintains prosecution is not a refusal. He has consistently shown respect for the court and will continue to cooperate through his legal representatives even if he cannot be present in person.”
The judge followed up by asking whether the defendant intended to appear at the next session.
“As I mentioned, he is having health issues [and he will not appear] until the unconstitutional special probe is resolved,” Yoon Gap-geun said.
The attorney also raised constitutional concerns about the special counsel team.
“The special counsel was created under an unconstitutional law and has taken over an already indicted insurrection case, which is unprecedented in Korean legal history,” he said. “They unlawfully detained the defendant and repeatedly issued pointless detention requests, seriously violating his rights.”
The court responded that if the defendant's absence is due to health problems, documentation must be submitted.
“If you argue the special counsel is unconstitutional, you must raise that as a legal issue,” the court said. “It would be better to persuade the defendant to attend the trial. Otherwise, it will be difficult to proceed.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
