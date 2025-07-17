Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

Man who kidnapped woman after luring in with fake job posting gets 10 years in prison

CCTV footage catches man setting fire to stray cat in Incheon

3 in cardiac arrest, others injured in apartment parking lot fire in Gwangmyeong

Related Stories

Sadistic serial cat killer in Ulsan sentenced to year and six months in jail

Abandoned dog rescued in mountains with 66-pound weight tied to neck

Police investigate farm after hundreds of dog carcasses found in Gunsan

Police investigate after Jindo dog injured in suspected attack with blunt weapon

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'The abuser must be arrested'