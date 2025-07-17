Detention warrant issued for ex-first lady Kim's close aide

A local court on Wednesday issued a detention warrant for a close aide of former first lady Kim Keon Hee amid growing suspicions that he evaded the special counsel's probe into multiple allegations surrounding Kim.The warrant was issued against Kim Ye-seong, known as the former first lady's "butler" or close aide, due to concerns that he might ignore summons from investigative authorities without valid reasons, according to the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki.Kim is believed to have fled to Vietnam in April and has refused to comply with the special counsel's summons.Following the court's decision, the special counsel is expected to move swiftly to invalidate Kim's passport.The aide is suspected of receiving 18 billion won ($13.1 million) in dubious investments from several companies through his rental car company IMS in 2023.Yonhap