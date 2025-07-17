 Detention warrant issued for ex-first lady Kim's close aide
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Detention warrant issued for ex-first lady Kim's close aide

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:30
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, casts her vote at Seoul Wonmyeong Elementary School in southern Seoul on the presidential election day on June 3. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, casts her vote at Seoul Wonmyeong Elementary School in southern Seoul on the presidential election day on June 3. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A local court on Wednesday issued a detention warrant for a close aide of former first lady Kim Keon Hee amid growing suspicions that he evaded the special counsel's probe into multiple allegations surrounding Kim.
 
The warrant was issued against Kim Ye-seong, known as the former first lady's "butler" or close aide, due to concerns that he might ignore summons from investigative authorities without valid reasons, according to the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki.
 

Related Article

 
Kim is believed to have fled to Vietnam in April and has refused to comply with the special counsel's summons.
 
Following the court's decision, the special counsel is expected to move swiftly to invalidate Kim's passport.
 
The aide is suspected of receiving 18 billion won ($13.1 million) in dubious investments from several companies through his rental car company IMS in 2023.

Yonhap
tags Kim Keon Hee detention warrant special counsel

More in Social Affairs

Torrential rains cause over 400 school closures

Two people rescued from landslide in South Chungcheong as torrential rains pummel region

Iranian national athletes indicted for gang rape in Korea

Special counsel raids ex-interior minister's home in martial law probe

Top court acquits Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong of all charges in 2015 merger case

Related Stories

DP rams three controversial bills through Assembly amid PPP boycott

Yoon summoned by special counsel as his attorneys protest detention center conditions

Time is running out to fix first lady risk

[Today's Cartoon] 2022.09.07

Kakao founder and three others summoned in probe involving ex-first lady
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)