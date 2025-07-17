 Ex-first lady's close aide on wanted list, believed to have fled country: Special counsel
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 14:50
Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki, who is leading the investigation of former first lady Kim Keon Hee [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

In a major development, the special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee announced that her close aide, Kim Ye-seong, is now on a wanted list and is believed to have fled to a third country.
 
The special prosecutor’s office confirmed Thursday that it has issued an international alert for Kim, who had been serving as a key assistant — often described as a “butler” figure — in Kim Keon Hee’s inner circle. Authorities suspect Kim Ye-seong has left Korea and is seeking refuge abroad to avoid questioning.
 

The investigation, which has drawn intense political and media scrutiny, centers on allegations of misconduct and influence peddling involving the former first lady.

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
