Gov't raises emergency response to Level 2 as heavy downpours hit central regions
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 08:54 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 09:06
The government raised its emergency response level as rain poured across Korea early on Thursday and downpours continued in the central regions.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Thursday that the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters raised its emergency response level from Level 1 to Level 2 at 4 a.m., a measure resulting from heavy rain warnings issued for southern Gyeonggi and the Chungcheong regions.
Along with moving to Level 2, the rain-related alert level was also elevated from “caution” to “warning.” Relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Environment and the Korea Forest Service are maintaining emergency measures in coordination with the headquarters.
Kim Min-jae, head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and acting interior minister, instructed officials to use disaster alerts to remind people in areas experiencing heavy rainfall — including Seosan, Dangjin and Taean in South Chungcheong — to refrain from going outside during the early morning hours and to avoid dangerous areas.
He also emphasized the need to prioritize preventing casualties and urged local governments, police and fire authorities to cooperate and take preemptive measures, such as evacuations, as soon as signs of potential hazards such as river flooding are detected.
Overnight, torrential downpours exceeding 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) per hour pounded the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong, causing floods in several locations.
Dangjin Stream in Dangjin overflowed, and water levels at Yeok Stream and Sapgyo Stream in Yesan have exceeded alert thresholds, raising concerns of further flooding.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, Seosan recorded 344 millimeters of rainfall, while 266 millimeters fell in Chunjangdae and Seocheon, with 238 millimeters recorded in Taean. Rainfall across the region reached between 200 and 300 millimeters overnight.
Seosan was hit with an extreme downpour, recording 107.1 millimeters of rain per hour at one point, according to the weather agency. Dangjin Stream in Dangjin is currently overflowing, while Chodae Stream has reached a severe flooding stage, raising fears of further inundation.
With the ground weakened by the heavy rain, landslide advisories have been issued for Dangjin, Hongseong, Taean, Seosan and Cheonan.
Rail services have also been partially suspended due to the rain.
Korail announced the temporary suspension of regular train services on the Seoul Station–Daejeon Station section of the Gyeongbu Line, the Cheonan Station–Iksan Station section of the Janghang Line and the Hongseong Station–Seohwaseong Station section of the Seohae Line.
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts an additional 50 to 150 millimeters of rain for Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong on Thursday, with some areas expected to receive more than 180 millimeters.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
