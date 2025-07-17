 Iranian national athletes indicted for gang rape in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Iranian national athletes indicted for gang rape in Korea

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 12:51
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
Four members of Iran’s national athletics team were indicted on charges of gang-raping a Korean woman during this year's Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, North Gyeongsang.
 
The Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that the four suspects were arrested and indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a Korean woman in her 20s at a motel in Gumi on the morning of May 31.  
 

Related Article

 
The motel was being used as the Iranian team’s accommodation during the tournament.
 
Three of the athletes allegedly raped the woman while the fourth acted as a lookout, according to the police. Initially, only two athletes and one coach were arrested at the scene. Security camera footage later revealed the presence of another athlete, who was then also taken into custody.  
 
However, this athlete was released and referred to the prosecution without detention, and the woman was not informed of his arrest.
 
After taking over the case, prosecutors showed the victim photographs of all four individuals. She identified two of the arrested athletes and the previously released athlete as her assailants. The prosecution found that the coach, initially arrested as a suspect in the assault, acted as a lookout.  
 
The athlete who was released was rearrested and indicted.
 
“This is a serious crime committed by members of a national team visiting Korea for the Asian Athletics Championships,” a prosecutor said. “We will do our utmost to ensure the suspects receive a punishment that fits the gravity of the crime.”

BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Iran Sexual assault Rape Athlete

More in Social Affairs

Torrential rains cause over 400 school closures

Two people rescued from landslide in South Chungcheong as torrential rains pummel region

Iranian national athletes indicted for gang rape in Korea

Special counsel raids ex-interior minister's home in martial law probe

Top court acquits Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong of all charges in 2015 merger case

Related Stories

Doxxed perpetrator in Miryang rape case reveals face, publicly apologizes

Former CEO of modeling agency accused of sexually assaulting models

Stunt performer sues Kevin Costner over his direction of a rape scene in his film series 'Horizon'

Former EXO member Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault

Man charged to 15 years in prison for raping 11 minors will be released next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)