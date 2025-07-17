Top court acquits Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong of all charges in 2015 merger case

Iranian national athletes indicted for gang rape in Korea

Two people rescued from landslide in South Chungcheong as torrential rains pummel region

Torrential rains cause over 400 school closures

Related Stories

Doxxed perpetrator in Miryang rape case reveals face, publicly apologizes

Former CEO of modeling agency accused of sexually assaulting models

Stunt performer sues Kevin Costner over his direction of a rape scene in his film series 'Horizon'

Former EXO member Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault

Man charged to 15 years in prison for raping 11 minors will be released next month