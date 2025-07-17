Iranian national athletes indicted for gang rape in Korea
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 12:51
Four members of Iran’s national athletics team were indicted on charges of gang-raping a Korean woman during this year's Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, North Gyeongsang.
The Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that the four suspects were arrested and indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a Korean woman in her 20s at a motel in Gumi on the morning of May 31.
The motel was being used as the Iranian team’s accommodation during the tournament.
Three of the athletes allegedly raped the woman while the fourth acted as a lookout, according to the police. Initially, only two athletes and one coach were arrested at the scene. Security camera footage later revealed the presence of another athlete, who was then also taken into custody.
However, this athlete was released and referred to the prosecution without detention, and the woman was not informed of his arrest.
After taking over the case, prosecutors showed the victim photographs of all four individuals. She identified two of the arrested athletes and the previously released athlete as her assailants. The prosecution found that the coach, initially arrested as a suspect in the assault, acted as a lookout.
The athlete who was released was rearrested and indicted.
“This is a serious crime committed by members of a national team visiting Korea for the Asian Athletics Championships,” a prosecutor said. “We will do our utmost to ensure the suspects receive a punishment that fits the gravity of the crime.”
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
