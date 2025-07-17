Korea reports first African swine fever case in 4 months

Korea on Wednesday reported its first African swine fever (ASF) case in about four months.The latest ASF case was found at a farm located in the inter-Korean border county of Paju in Gyeonggi, which raises some 2,500 pigs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.It was the fourth such case this year, with the previous one occurring in the city of Yangju in March.The government issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities in the region, and is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the culling of affected pigs.ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.Yonhap