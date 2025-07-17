 Korea reports first African swine fever case in 4 months
Korea reports first African swine fever case in 4 months

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 09:48
The initial quarantine response team from the quarantine headquarters conducts access control and disinfection at a pig farm in Muan County, North Jeolla, where foot-and-mouth disease breaks out on April 15, 2024. [NEWS1]

Korea on Wednesday reported its first African swine fever (ASF) case in about four months.
 
The latest ASF case was found at a farm located in the inter-Korean border county of Paju in Gyeonggi, which raises some 2,500 pigs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 

It was the fourth such case this year, with the previous one occurring in the city of Yangju in March.
 
The government issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities in the region, and is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the culling of affected pigs.
 
ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

Yonhap
tags African swine fever Paju quarantine

