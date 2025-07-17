Lee orders forming new investigation team into 2022 crowd crush

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered the formation of a joint investigation team comprising police and prosecutors to uncover the full truth behind the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, the presidential office announced on Thursday.Lee made the promise during Wednesday's meeting with the bereaved families of various social disasters, including the Itaewon tragedy, which claimed 159 lives during Halloween festivities in 2022."When it comes to the Itaewon tragedy, the truth of the incident has not been properly revealed for various reasons," Lee was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung.Lee acknowledged the frustration among bereaved families regarding the limited authority of the special investigation committee, which can only conduct inquiries, saying he would consider granting the committee compulsory investigative powers if necessary."Currently, the Office of the Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs has begun reviewing the matter," Kang told reporters, adding that a detailed plan will be drawn up following the review.Yonhap