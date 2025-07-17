Man who kidnapped woman after luring in with fake job posting gets 10 years in prison
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 22:07
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday for luring a woman in with a fake job offer and holding her captive for three days while repeatedly raping her.
The man surnamed Ahn, 22, was handed a sentence of 10 years during a hearing at the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court for the offenses of kidnapping, unlawful confinement and rape.
Ahn was convicted of abducting a woman in her 30s in Seoul and confining her from Jan. 9 to 11 in a pension in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, where he raped her.
Investigators found that Ahn had posted a fake job listing on a secondhand marketplace claiming that he was looking to hire a caregiver for a child with lower-body paralysis, offering 600,000 won ($431) per session. The listing was entirely fictitious.
Ahn attempted to flee with the victim in his vehicle after an acquaintance who had been in contact with him became suspicious and reported the incident to the police. Officers caught him after an ensuing pursuit.
“The defendant sought out a victim through a secondhand trading app and lured her to a location where he carried out his crimes over the course of three days and two nights,” the presiding judge said. “He had prepared both the tools and the location in advance, committing the acts with boldness and detailed planning.”
“The defendant’s motivation, process and methods reveal the severity and poor nature of the crime,” the court continued. “The victim suffered considerable shock and pain and has asked for a heavy sentence. While the defendant has admitted to the crime, these factors were considered in determining the sentence.”
Along with the prison sentence, the court ordered Ahn to complete 80 hours of a sexual violence treatment program, barred him from working at institutions involving children, teenagers or disabled individuals for 10 years and mandated his personal information be made public.
