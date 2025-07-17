More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

Heavy rain in Korea's central and southern regions disrupted flights at Jeju International Airport, the gateway to Jeju, on Thursday, leading to massive flight cancellations and delays.As of 6 p.m., 26 domestic departure flights and 25 domestic arrival flights set to land or take off at Jeju airport had been canceled, airport officials said.In addition, 54 domestic departures, 56 domestic arrivals and two international flights were delayed, they said.The flight cancellations and delays were affected by heavy rains at other regional airports, they explained.The country usually experiences heavy rains or typhoons in July. This time, the country's central and southern parts were hit by heavy downpours.Yonhap