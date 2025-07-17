 More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 21:48
Rain falls on Jeju International Airport on June 16. [YONHAP]

Rain falls on Jeju International Airport on June 16. [YONHAP]

 
Heavy rain in Korea's central and southern regions disrupted flights at Jeju International Airport, the gateway to Jeju, on Thursday, leading to massive flight cancellations and delays.
 
As of 6 p.m., 26 domestic departure flights and 25 domestic arrival flights set to land or take off at Jeju airport had been canceled, airport officials said.
 

Related Article

In addition, 54 domestic departures, 56 domestic arrivals and two international flights were delayed, they said.
 
The flight cancellations and delays were affected by heavy rains at other regional airports, they explained.
 
The country usually experiences heavy rains or typhoons in July. This time, the country's central and southern parts were hit by heavy downpours.

Yonhap
tags korea jeju island jeju airport monsoon rain flight

More in Social Affairs

Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

Wall collapses in Osan, killing man, month after inspection found 'no issues'

Gwangju under water

Record-breaking rains cause fatalities as road, train closures toss country into chaos

Related Stories

Heaviest November rain in 101 years drenches Jeju

Mount Halla braces for first snowfall of the season as Jeju temperatures drop

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property

All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island

Dolphin discovery
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)