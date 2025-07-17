 Record-breaking rains cause fatalities as road, train closures toss country into chaos
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Record-breaking rains cause fatalities as road, train closures toss country into chaos

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:28 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 19:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Cars are submerged in floodwater in Buk District, Gwangju, on July 17. [YONHAP]

Cars are submerged in floodwater in Buk District, Gwangju, on July 17. [YONHAP]

The streets of Yesan County in South Chungcheong are heavily flooded in the morning on July 17. [NEWS1]

The streets of Yesan County in South Chungcheong are heavily flooded in the morning on July 17. [NEWS1]

 
Korea was battered by record-breaking rains on Thursday that flooded cities, collapsed roads, shut down schools and brought train networks to a halt, leaving at least two people dead and forcing the government to activate its highest-level emergency response.
 
Seosan, a city in South Chungcheong, became the epicenter of the chaos after more than 438 millimeters (17.2 inches) of rain fell over just half a day — breaking a daily record set in 1999 — with a staggering 114.9 millimeters falling in a single hour, an event the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) called a once-in-a-century occurrence.
 

Related Article

The damage was widespread. In South Chungcheong, at least 84 households and 124 residents in Buyeo and Seocheon were evacuated to community centers and schools as rivers surged over their banks. Around 50 residents near Dangjin Stream were also moved to safety, while landslides in Cheongyang buried two people, both later rescued with leg injuries.
 
In Daejeon and the capital Seoul, local governments issued flood warnings, closed streams and banned access to vulnerable bridges. Seoul’s transport authorities shut roads near the Jeungsan and Jungam bridges. By evening, Seoul Metro resumed subway operations on Line No. 1 and Line No. 4, which had been suspended since early morning, but warned that trains were moving “very slowly” as commuters poured into stations after work.
 
A house is flooded in Jeungpyeong County in North Chungcheong as of 2:15 a.m. on July 17. [CHUNGBUK FIRE SERVICE HEADQUARTER]

A house is flooded in Jeungpyeong County in North Chungcheong as of 2:15 a.m. on July 17. [CHUNGBUK FIRE SERVICE HEADQUARTER]

Roads in front of Buk District Office in Gwangju are submerged in floodwater following torrential rainfall of 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) on July 17. [NEWS1]

Roads in front of Buk District Office in Gwangju are submerged in floodwater following torrential rainfall of 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) on July 17. [NEWS1]

 
Gwangju was among the hardest hit by Thursday evening. By 5 p.m., floodwaters had submerged a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) stretch of the Honam Expressway between Donggwangju and Seogwangju interchanges, forcing a full shutdown in both directions and leaving drivers scrambling for detours.
 
Across the region, emergency crews scrambled. In Naju’s Wangok-myeon in South Jeolla, firefighters pulled a driver from a submerged car. In Bitgaram-dong, authorities evacuated an apartment building on reports that its roof was at risk of collapse.
 
The Dangjin Information High School in South Chungcheong is flooded and shut on July 17. [DANGJIN CITY]

The Dangjin Information High School in South Chungcheong is flooded and shut on July 17. [DANGJIN CITY]

People hurry home amid heavy rain on the evening of July 16, when heavy rain warnings were issued across the country. [YONHAP]

People hurry home amid heavy rain on the evening of July 16, when heavy rain warnings were issued across the country. [YONHAP]

 
Nationwide, Korail suspended train services on major arteries, including between Seoul and Daejeon, Dongdaegu and Busan on the Gyeongbu Line, and between Yongsan and Seodaejeon and GwangjuSongjeong and Mokpo on the Honam Line. Portions of the Janghang and Seohae Lines were also shut down. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, no timeline had been set for the resumption of service.
 
The education sector was thrown into disarray. More than 400 schools closed, including 155 in Asan, 95 in Seosan, 69 in Yesan, and 68 in Hongseong. The Ministry of Education reported that 166 schools suffered property damage, with water leaks and collapsed materials common.
 
At least two deaths were confirmed by the evening. In Seosan, a man in his 50s was found dead inside a submerged car. A day earlier, in Osan, Gyeonggi, a retaining wall collapsed onto a vehicle, killing one.
 
Buses run in rainy Gangnam, southern Seoul, on July 16. [YONHAP]

Buses run in rainy Gangnam, southern Seoul, on July 16. [YONHAP]

 
By Thursday afternoon, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters escalated the national weather crisis alert to Level 3, the highest tier — a move taken only twice in recent years. Acting Ministry of the Interior and Safety Kim Min-jae urged local governments to carry out preemptive evacuations, pledging central funding for all related costs.
 
“The government will mobilize all available resources,” Kim said, warning residents to avoid rivers, slopes and low-lying areas.
 
With the KMA forecasting rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour overnight — and some regions bracing for as much as 80 millimeters per hour — officials prepared rainwater basins and reservoirs in Seoul, bracing for a storm expected to drag into the weekend.
 
Firefighters and officials work to remove fallen trees from the streets of Bupyeong District, Incheon, at night on July 16. Trees fell due to a landslide caused by the heavy rain, according to officials. [INCHEON FIRE DEPARTMENT]

Firefighters and officials work to remove fallen trees from the streets of Bupyeong District, Incheon, at night on July 16. Trees fell due to a landslide caused by the heavy rain, according to officials. [INCHEON FIRE DEPARTMENT]

 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE, SHIN MIN-HEE, YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags rain gwangju subway suspension seoul monsoon weather ktx

More in Social Affairs

Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

Wall collapses in Osan, killing man, month after inspection found 'no issues'

Gwangju under water

Record-breaking rains cause fatalities as road, train closures toss country into chaos

Related Stories

Monsoon rains soak Korea again, to recede on Wednesday

Korea swelters under heat wave after days of torrential rain

Korea's monsoon season to begin Thursday in Jeju with rain set to move north

Rainy season starts on Jeju as KMA urges caution nationwide

Torrential rain leaves 1 missing, entries to 455 roads blocked
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)