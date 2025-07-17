Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

Regular train services on the Gyeongbu Line, which connects Daegu to Busan, and the Gyeongjeon Line, which links Daegu to Jinju, South Gyeongsang, were suspended Thursday, the state railway operator said.The suspensions were reportedly caused by torrential rains affecting parts of the country's central and southern regions.Earlier in the day, a section of the Gyeongbu Line in the direction of Daegu, connecting Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang and Miryang in South Gyeongsang, was partially blocked as mud and sand collapsed onto the tracks, disrupting train operations.In response, the state-run Korail temporarily operated trains in both directions using a single track toward Miryang to maintain limited service.However, multiple trains experienced delays due to the single-track operations.Meanwhile, high-speed rail services on the Gyeongbu Line running between the southern cities of Gyeongsan, Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang and Ulsan continue to operate normally, Korail added.Yonhap