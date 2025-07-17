 Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 21:49
A notice informing passengers of suspended and delayed train services is displayed on an electronic signboard at Daejeon Station in Jung District, Daejeon, as heavy rain battered central regions on July 17. [YONHAP]

A notice informing passengers of suspended and delayed train services is displayed on an electronic signboard at Daejeon Station in Jung District, Daejeon, as heavy rain battered central regions on July 17. [YONHAP]

 
Regular train services on the Gyeongbu Line, which connects Daegu to Busan, and the Gyeongjeon Line, which links Daegu to Jinju, South Gyeongsang, were suspended Thursday, the state railway operator said.
 
The suspensions were reportedly caused by torrential rains affecting parts of the country's central and southern regions.
 

Related Article

Earlier in the day, a section of the Gyeongbu Line in the direction of Daegu, connecting Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang and Miryang in South Gyeongsang, was partially blocked as mud and sand collapsed onto the tracks, disrupting train operations.
 
In response, the state-run Korail temporarily operated trains in both directions using a single track toward Miryang to maintain limited service.
 
However, multiple trains experienced delays due to the single-track operations.
 
Meanwhile, high-speed rail services on the Gyeongbu Line running between the southern cities of Gyeongsan, Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang and Ulsan continue to operate normally, Korail added.
 

Yonhap
tags daegu busan jinju korea train korail rain

More in Social Affairs

Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

Wall collapses in Osan, killing man, month after inspection found 'no issues'

Gwangju under water

Record-breaking rains cause fatalities as road, train closures toss country into chaos

Related Stories

Korail's monopoly on train repairs is challenged

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] On the right track: Four scenic train routes in Korea

Railway workers to strike starting Monday

Railway workers' strike disrupts commutes as union fails to reach agreement

Unionized railway workers end 4-day strike
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)