Road leading to Yeongdong Bridge in southern Seoul blocked due to rain
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:13 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:15
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The Seoul Metropolitan Government restricted access in both directions of Yangjaecheon-ro in Seocho District, southern Seoul, starting from the KT R&D Center and leading up to the northern end of the Yeongdong Bridge.
The restrictions began at 10:10 a.m as the roads were flooded due to heavy rain, an official said.
