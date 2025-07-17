 Road leading to Yeongdong Bridge in southern Seoul blocked due to rain
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:13 Updated: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:15
The Seoul Metropolitan Government restricted access in both directions of Yangjaecheon-ro in Seocho District, southern Seoul, starting from the KT R&D Center and leading up to the northern end of the Yeongdong Bridge.
 
The restrictions began at 10:10 a.m as the roads were flooded due to heavy rain, an official said.

BY YOON SO-YEON
