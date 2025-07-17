 Special counsel raids ex-interior minister's home in martial law probe
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:44
Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min answers questions as a witness during the seventh hearing of the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 11. [NEWS1]

A special counsel team on Thursday raided the home of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min as part of its investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law, legal sources said.
 
The team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk sent prosecutors and investigators to Lee's home in Seoul's southern Gangnam Ward to search for possible evidence of Lee's involvement in the martial law plan.
 

Lee has been suspected of ordering the National Fire Agency after Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3 to cut power and water to Hankyoreh, Kyunghyang Shinmun and MBC, media outlets that were critical of the Yoon administration.
 
He has also been suspected of plotting a second martial law declaration after the initial decree was lifted during a meeting with several senior members of the administration at a presidential safe house in Seoul.

