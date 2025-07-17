 Special counsel seeks Interpol red notice for ex-first lady's aide
Special counsel seeks Interpol red notice for ex-first lady's aide

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 18:14
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, leaves the official residence in Hannam-dong in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 11. [YONHAP]

In a dramatic escalation of the investigation surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee, Korea’s special counsel team announced on Thursday that it has requested an Interpol red notice for Kim Ye-seong, the aide long dubbed Kim’s “butler,” who is believed to be on the lam in Southeast Asia. 
 
Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office confirmed that it had secured an arrest warrant on Wednesday for the 48-year-old Kim, placed him on a wanted list, and initiated procedures to void his passport. “We began steps to request an Interpol red notice via the National Police Agency,” deputy special counsel Moon Hong-joo said at a briefing on Thursday. 
 

Kim Ye-seong, who was previously convicted of forging a bank balance certificate for Kim Keon Hee’s mother, Choi Eun-soon, is suspected of slipping out of Vietnam, where he is believed to have fled in April, to a third country — possibly Thailand, according to officials. 
 
Moon urged Kim Ye-seong to return to Korea and cooperate, adding that Kim’s wife, who was blocked from leaving for Ho Chi Minh City last month and is now believed to be hiding in Seoul’s Gangnam District, should also come forward. 
 
The widening probe, often called “butler gate,” centers on allegations that IMS Mobility, a rental car company co-founded and partly owned by Kim Ye-seong, received 18.4 billion won ($13.2 million) in investments from Kakao Mobility and others, then funneled 4.6 billion won in profits through shell companies. Investigators are probing whether Kim Keon Hee was aware of or involved in the scheme. 
 
The investigation has also ensnared political and business figures. Moon confirmed that prosecutors had summoned and questioned Oh Eul-seop, head of the network division, over allegations that shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geonjin, lobbied for political nominations by sending a candidate’s resume to Oh ahead of the 2022 local elections. 
 
Investigators from the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki, who is probing allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee, enter the temple of Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin, in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, on July 15 during a raid. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Meanwhile, Lee Ki-hoon, chairman of Wellbiotech and vice chairman of Sambu Construction, was scheduled for a court review of his arrest warrant Thursday afternoon, but failed to appear. 
 
“We believe he is on the run,” Moon said, noting even Lee’s lawyer had no knowledge of his whereabouts. 
 
The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee raids the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport offices in Sejong on July 14. [NEWS1]

Moon also took aim at politicians tied to power broker Myung Tae-gyun, accusing them of stonewalling. 
 
“Despite being identified as key figures for a long time, some have delayed or refused to cooperate with the investigation for dubious reasons such as nonurgent trials or personal circumstances,” Moon said, calling on them to help resolve public suspicion. 
 
Lee, now considered a fugitive, is accused of conspiring with current and former executives at Sambu Construction to inflate the company’s stock price in May and June 2023 by misleading investors about the company’s participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, then selling off shares for hundreds of millions of won in illegal gains. There are suspicions that Kim Keon Hee may have been aware of these activities.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
