Torrential rains cripple Korea — in pictures

Record-breaking rainfall swept across Korea on Thursday, paralyzing transportation, collapsing infrastructure and triggering deadly floods that upended daily life.At least two people were confirmed dead, more than 400 schools suspended classes and emergency officials ordered evacuations from vulnerable areas as rivers breached their banks and roads were submerged beneath muddy waters.Authorities raised the national emergency alert to its highest level, urging residents to avoid rivers and low-lying areas with heavy rain expected to continue through the weekend.Here are some of the scenes captured during Thursday's relentless downpour.BY KIM JU-YEON [ [email protected]