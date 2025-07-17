Two caught in landslide in South Chungcheong, police report
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:09
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Two individuals are reportedly stuck in a landslide that took place in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong, on Thursday morning, according to police.
The landslide occurred in Jujeong-ri, Daechi-myeon, in Cheongyang County, according to the provincial government.
Authorities have begun searching for the two individuals.
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
