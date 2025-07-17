 Two people rescued from landslide in South Chungcheong as torrential rains pummel region
Two people rescued from landslide in South Chungcheong as torrential rains pummel region

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 12:53
The scene where residents were buried in a landslide that occurred at 9:34 a.m. in Jujeong-ri, Daechi-myeon, Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong, on July 17. [NEWS1]

Two people buried in a landslide in Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong, were safely rescued with help from emergency responders on Thursday.
 
According to South Chungcheong provincial authorities, the landslide occurred at 9:34 a.m. in the village of Jujeong-ri in the hamlet of Daechi-myeon.
 

Related Article

 
Firefighters dispatched to the scene rescued two people trapped under a collapsed mass of earth. Both suffered injuries, including leg fractures, but their lives are not in danger, fire authorities said.
 
A landslide crisis alert is currently in effect at the highest “serious” level across all of South Chungcheong. As of 9 a.m., Cheongyang had recorded 297.5 millimeters (11.7 inches) of rainfall since the previous day.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain warnings for eight cities and counties in South Chungcheong — Gongju, Buyeo, Cheongyang, Taean, Seosan, Boryeong, Seocheon and Hongseong — and rain advisories for seven more areas, including Daejeon, Sejong, Cheonan, Asan, Nonsan, Geumsan, Yesan, Dangjin and Gyeryong.
 
Seosan was particularly hit hard, receiving 114.9 millimeters of rainfall in a single hour — an amount the KMA says occurs once in 100 years. Due to a malfunction in weather monitoring equipment, data from Seosan was only collected until 5 a.m., by which time 419.5 millimeters of rain had already fallen.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
