Two people rescued from landslide in South Chungcheong as torrential rains pummel region

Two people buried in a landslide in Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong, were safely rescued with help from emergency responders on Thursday.According to South Chungcheong provincial authorities, the landslide occurred at 9:34 a.m. in the village of Jujeong-ri in the hamlet of Daechi-myeon.Firefighters dispatched to the scene rescued two people trapped under a collapsed mass of earth. Both suffered injuries, including leg fractures, but their lives are not in danger, fire authorities said.A landslide crisis alert is currently in effect at the highest “serious” level across all of South Chungcheong. As of 9 a.m., Cheongyang had recorded 297.5 millimeters (11.7 inches) of rainfall since the previous day.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain warnings for eight cities and counties in South Chungcheong — Gongju, Buyeo, Cheongyang, Taean, Seosan, Boryeong, Seocheon and Hongseong — and rain advisories for seven more areas, including Daejeon, Sejong, Cheonan, Asan, Nonsan, Geumsan, Yesan, Dangjin and Gyeryong.Seosan was particularly hit hard, receiving 114.9 millimeters of rainfall in a single hour — an amount the KMA says occurs once in 100 years. Due to a malfunction in weather monitoring equipment, data from Seosan was only collected until 5 a.m., by which time 419.5 millimeters of rain had already fallen.BY BAE JAE-SUNG [ [email protected]