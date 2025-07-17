 Wall collapses in Osan, killing man, month after inspection found 'no issues'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wall collapses in Osan, killing man, month after inspection found 'no issues'

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 21:33
A vehicle is crushed under the collapsed retaining wall of the Gajang Overpass in Osan on July 16. [YONHAP]

A vehicle is crushed under the collapsed retaining wall of the Gajang Overpass in Osan on July 16. [YONHAP]

 
Police have launched a special investigation team to probe the collapse of a retaining wall beneath an overpass in Osan, Gyeonggi, that killed a man in his 40s.
 
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Thursday it had formed a 13-member task force to investigate the incident, which occurred Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. on a section of the Seoburo overpass near Gajang Interchange heading toward Suwon.
 

Related Article

A 10-meter (32.8-foot) retaining wall collapsed and crushed a car traveling beneath, killing the driver.
 
Police are examining whether the incident falls under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which includes a clause on serious public disasters. The law can be applied when a fatality occurs or at least 10 people are seriously injured in an accident caused by defects in the design, manufacturing, installation, or management of public facilities or transportation systems. If the cause is proven to be poor maintenance by the responsible entity, criminal charges can follow.
 
The overpass, part of the 27.6-kilometer (17.1 miles) Seoburo road connecting Pyeongtaek and Suwon, Gyeonggi, was completed by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) in 2011 and handed over to Osan, Gyeonggi, the following year through a donation-in-kind arrangement.
 
Osan conducted a safety inspection of the retaining wall just last month. The structure was rated Grade B, meaning no critical safety issues were found, though inspectors noted “plastic deformation of asphalt caused by repeated heavy vehicle loading and high temperatures.”
 
Firefighters respond after a retaining wall under an overpass collapses and crushes a vehicle passing beneath at Gajang Interchange in Osan, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

Firefighters respond after a retaining wall under an overpass collapses and crushes a vehicle passing beneath at Gajang Interchange in Osan, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

 
However, a safety complaint was filed Tuesday morning — just a day before the collapse — via the government's safety reporting app. The complaint warned of “subsidence on the right side of the second lane and a risk of collapse in the event of rainwater infiltration.”
 
“In response to the complaint, the roads division replied that an emergency reinforcement would be conducted through a maintenance contractor, and a site restoration plan was drawn up for July 18. Unfortunately, the accident occurred before that,” a city official said.
 
“Around 4 p.m. on the day of the accident, a pothole approximately 40 centimeters [16 inches] in diameter formed on the road above the retaining wall,” the official added. “While we were conducting repairs and had closed both directions of the overpass, we did not anticipate the wall itself would collapse.”
 
Police responding to reports of subsidence on the overpass spotted anomalies in the ground beneath and relayed their findings to Osan at around 5 p.m. — two hours before the accident. Despite the warning, the city only repaired the road's surface and took no further action.
 
Firefighters carry out rescue operations after a 10-meter retaining wall under an overpass collapses and crushes a vehicle at Gajang Interchange in Osan, Gyeonggi, around 7:04 p.m. on July 16. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

Firefighters carry out rescue operations after a 10-meter retaining wall under an overpass collapses and crushes a vehicle at Gajang Interchange in Osan, Gyeonggi, around 7:04 p.m. on July 16. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

 
A similar incident occurred at the same site on Sept. 22, 2018, when a 20-meter (22-yard) stretch of the opposite retaining wall collapsed. No one was injured at the time, but debris from the collapse blocked a two-lane road for more than 12 hours.
 
Visiting the site Thursday, Osan Mayor Lee Kwon-jae offered condolences to the victim’s family and vowed to respond swiftly and formulate preventive measures.
 
Gyeonggi has begun an emergency inspection of all retaining walls made with reinforced soil along embankment roads similar to the one that collapsed in Osan.
 
Inspections will continue through Sunday, with immediate repairs or reinforcements planned for any sites showing signs of structural risk. Privately owned retaining walls on building sites will also be reviewed in consultation with relevant departments to determine the scope and method of additional inspections.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
tags Osan Collapse Death Korea

More in Social Affairs

Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

Wall collapses in Osan, killing man, month after inspection found 'no issues'

Gwangju under water

Record-breaking rains cause fatalities as road, train closures toss country into chaos

Related Stories

Wrong place, wrong time

The vicious cycle of collapse

Five workers fall from construction site, two dead

Korean's national pension hit by Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Excavator driver rescued after 13 hours trapped underground following tunnel collapse in Gwangmyeong
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)