Yoon’s 'Squid Game': Former president defies special counsel investigation

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s refusal to comply with a subpoena from the special counsel investigating his role in the Dec. 3 martial law case has raised alarm across the political and legal spectrum. His legal team escalated the confrontation, warning investigators to “know when to stop,” invoking a poem famously used by General Eulji Mundeok to deflect an invasion by the Sui dynasty — a veiled insult that suggests the prosecution’s investigation is a show of institutional power.Yet few in Korean political history have wielded institutional power as aggressively as Yoon himself.The 66-page detention warrant issued by prosecutors outlines how Yoon allegedly manipulated his subordinates with “crafty schemes” and “elaborate deceptions.” High-ranking military officers and presidential security officials, once following orders, are now facing criminal charges.According to the warrant, Lee Jin-woo, the former chief of the Capital Defense Command, received a call from Yoon in the early hours of Dec. 4 — shortly after the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift martial law. Just the day before, Yoon had ordered aides to forcibly remove lawmakers from the chamber. On the call, Yoon reportedly said, “Even if it was lifted, I can declare martial law again and again. So continue with the plan.” Yet in public, Yoon told a different story, claiming he had “quickly pulled out the military personnel after the law was lifted.”The contradiction evokes the survival drama “Squid Game” (2021-), in which alliances are quickly betrayed and players are sacrificed. In the show, contestants sing a cheerful tune and pair off for a game, only to push each other to their deaths seconds later. Similarly, those who followed Yoon’s orders found themselves abandoned and disgraced, as if they were never meant to be protected.The loyalty of subordinates, bound by military hierarchy, was rewarded with ruin. In contrast to Squid Game, where strangers compete for prize money, Yoon’s game unfolded within a command chain — turning duty-bound subordinates into defendants.One such figure was Kim Sung-hoon, former deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service. Kim became complicit in destroying evidence, attempting to wipe encrypted phone records after receiving what prosecutors describe as a logically constructed directive from Yoon.On Dec. 7, 2024, just after prosecution and police had opened a joint sedition investigation, Yoon allegedly said: “Can you just leave the phones of those three — Yeo In-hyung, Lee Jin-woo and Kwak Jong-geun — like that?” He continued, “If a secure phone ends up in someone’s hands and can be opened easily, is it really secure?” and finally instructed, “Take care of it.”Despite pressure, a security official raised concerns about potential evidence tampering, and the deletion order was not carried out. The warrant paints a picture of internal friction — some trying to stop an unlawful operation, others focused solely on personal survival.The situation escalated further around Jan. 11, when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) attempted to execute Yoon’s arrest warrant. At that time, Yoon reportedly told his security team, “Show them that you’re armed.” The statement recalled the climax of Squid Game, where violence becomes inevitable under twisted rules.Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk has described the investigation as a “historical record,” capturing the truth behind a presidency that descended into legal and constitutional crisis. Former subordinates, once pawns in a high-stakes game, have begun cooperating with the investigation. As the circle tightens, Yoon’s true character is becoming more visible.Kim Jin-han, an attorney who served as legal counsel for the lawmakers who filed Yoon’s impeachment motion, recently offered a withering assessment: “A pitiful, delusional man out of touch with reality… a liar easily swayed by sycophants.” That description may prove prophetic.Yoon continues to seek ways to shield himself. On July 16, he filed a motion challenging the legality of his arrest and detention, just days after rejecting the special counsel’s summons. His actions suggest he still views the Republic as a personal arena — a Squid Game stage where rules are bent and power is a game of survival.